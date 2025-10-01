Oilers' Coach And GM Detail Game Plan For Connor Ingram

The Edmonton Oilers traded for Connor Ingram on Wednesday, but head coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed this trade was not done to push either Stuart Skinner or Calvin Pickard out. The Oilers have their goaltenders, and Ingram's arrival alone won't change that.

"It's an insurance policy in case of injuries or whatever happens," said Knoblauch.

As for why the Oilers acquired Ingram, Knoblauch said the team had an opportunity to add a quality goaltender who has had success in the NHL. "If we need to call upon, he can do that."

He added that the Oilers have their two guys and they have confidence in them.

" I think it's important that they hear that." He added, "Hopefully that they feel it was just an insurance and we are not pushing them out." He noted that Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard are their two goaltenders, and the Ingram addition doesn't change the team's game plan.

He also noted that the team is already mapping out the starts for Skinner and Pickard.

GM Stan Bowman said the plan for Ingram is to go to Bakersfield of the AHL. "We need to get him going and up to speed," Bowman said that Ingram is excited for a new opportunity and the Oilers see this is a great depth option. Bowman said it's a position that "When you need it, it's really difficult to find it."

"When he’s playing well and he’s on top of his game he can be a really good goaltender." Bowman said there is no set program on when he'll join the team and confirmed Ingram could be in the AHL the entire season. The play of all three netminders could dictate where things go.

Oilers Stress Internal Growth Throughout the Season

What might be intriguing is where Ingram fits with the team as the season rolls along.

Bowman acknowledged that the team might not look the same in October as it does in April. Perhaps Ingram is part of what the roster looks like later in 2026.

The Oilers want to see more progress from within, rather than relying solely on trade deadline additions. “Last year, adding guys like John Klingberg, Jake Walman, and Trent Frederic helped, but the Oilers don't want to rely on deadline additions. "... if that’s the only way your team improves, it’s limited. We’d like to see real internal growth," Bowman said.

Ingram is looking to show he's grown over last season and can be a difference-maker.

Rookies like Matt Savoie and Isaac Howard have impressed in camp and could become contributors as the season unfolds.

The Oilers will still be opportunistic in the market — “we just added Ingram today”, said Bowman. He hinted that it's not clear what impact he'll make as the season rolls along. “With the playoff cap rules, even if you accrue space, a new player might not fit. Relying on just one trade deadline move to change your season isn’t a great strategy.”

What's The Latest On Negotiations With Connor McDavid?

“We’re continuing our dialogue with Connor [McDavid], myself and Judd [agent Judd Moldaver], but right now it’s about preparing for the start of the season,” Bowman said. “I find it’s best not to get too far ahead," when asked if he's willing to let this play out as long as it needs to.

When asked if the Kirill Kaprizov contract will have any impact on negotiations with McDavid, Bowman suggested they ask McDavid's camp as he wouldn't know.

For Edmonton, the emphasis is clear: start strong, develop internally, and keep building dialogue with McDavid for the future.

