Oilers Facing Pivotal Summer as Several Changes Coming, Says Insider

“I really wonder, in terms of how they go about rejigging this roster, what happens next,” he said. “Do they find a way to convince a team to sweeten a package to move on from Darnell Nurse? I think that’s needed. I think it’s almost a little bit of addition by subtraction. You can’t have a player taking up that much space on your cap and not producing at a level that is commensurate with your team.”