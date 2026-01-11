Oilers Fall Short: Still No Three-Game Win Streak

thehockeynews.com Oilers Schedule Eases, But Still Looks Weird The Edmonton Oilers' schedule has finally eased up. The brutal stretch of back-to-backs and grinding road trips is mostly behind them. But if you look at what's ahead, something feels off. They're playing a lot of one-game road trips sandwiched between home games. It's not necessarily bad, but it's hard not to feel like the Oilers drew the short end of the stick here.