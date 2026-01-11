Oilers Fall Short: Still No Three-Game Win Streak

The Edmonton Oilers lost to the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night, and with it went another chance at stringing together three consecutive wins. It's becoming a familiar story this season—win two, lose one, repeat. The elusive three-game win streak remains out of reach.
But hey, at least Connor McDavid's point streak is the longest it's ever been. So there's that.
In all seriousness though, what is going on here? The players seemed to think they played fine. The effort was there. The chances were there. They just didn't get the result. Cool, okay, but what about that third win? When does playing "pretty well" actually translate into consistent success?
Kris Knoblauch said after morning skate—as he has many times this season—that good teams put together win streaks. He's also said that good teams don't maintain losing streaks. So if the Oilers can't string together wins but also don't spiral into prolonged losses, what does that make them? Average?
The roster says otherwise. They're in second place in the Pacific. The lineup has depth. But there's something off when it comes to building momentum and creating sustained excellence.
"Listen, I thought they played pretty well, especially that they played last night too. So they had their moments, and we had our moments tonight. Honestly, we had a pretty good effort tonight. And that's hockey sometimes," said Kasperi Kapanen.
That's hockey sometimes. Sure—pucks don't bounce your way, the goalie makes saves, you hit posts instead of nets. It happens. But when it keeps happening specifically on the third game of a potential win streak, you start to wonder if there's more to it than just bad luck.
Is it a mental thing? Do the Oilers subconsciously ease up when they've won two in a row? Do they get comfortable with their position and lose the edge? It's hard to pinpoint without being in the locker room, but the pattern is becoming impossible to ignore.
Kapanen tried to stay positive about the performance despite the sting of the loss.
"You always want to try to win every game, especially against these guys being in the same division. So we all knew it was a big match tonight. And like I said earlier, I thought we played a pretty good game tonight. So this one stings a little bit, but we got the dad trip coming up, so I think everybody's excited for that, and we're gonna play two tough games," added Kapanen.
The dad trip brings family around, which can inject positive energy into the room. But it doesn't solve the fundamental problem: the Oilers can't win three straight. For a team that's gone as far as they have, that's a red flag. Playoff success requires momentum. You need to stack victories, especially when the games get harder, and the margin for error shrinks.
The talent exists. The system is in place. The effort, according to the players, is being given. So what's the disconnect? Is it execution in key moments? Mental lapses at the wrong times? An inability to sustain intensity for 60 minutes when teams push back?
McDavid's doing his part—his point streak is historic, and he's carrying the offence on his back. But one generational player can only do so much. The supporting cast needs to show up consistently, not just intermittently.
Playing "pretty well" doesn't cut it. Moral victories are worthless. The Oilers need to convert solid performances into actual wins. They need to figure out what's preventing them from getting over this bizarre three-game hump. Is it superstition? Coincidence? A genuine flaw in how they approach games after winning two?
Whatever it is, it needs to be addressed. Winning teams don't just win occasionally—they go on runs. They build streaks that demoralize opponents and create separation in the standings. The Oilers keep flirting with that kind of success and then falling flat right when they're about to break through.
The dad trip is ahead. Two difficult games on the schedule. Maybe having family around changes the vibe. Maybe the different atmosphere sparks something. Or maybe it's more of the same: solid effort, frustrating result, no breakthrough.
At this point, winning three consecutive games shouldn't feel like climbing Everest. But for the Oilers, it apparently is.