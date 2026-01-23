Oilers Fans Can Get Excited About Young Talent In Edmonton

thehockeynews.com

The Oilers' Trade Deadline Dilemma: Maybe the Answer Is Already Here

The Edmonton Oilers would like a high-scoring winger by the trade deadline. Everyone knows it. Management knows it. Fans know it. The dream scenario is finding someone who can slot into the top six, push Ryan Nugent-Hopkins down to third-line center, and suddenly the Oilers have the best third-line pivot in the league.