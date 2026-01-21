The Oilers' Trade Deadline Dilemma: Maybe the Answer Is Already Here

thehockeynews.com How Closely Should Team Canada Be Watching Zach Hyman? Doug Armstrong sat somewhere in Rogers Place Sunday night, watching Zach Hyman score twice and rack up three points against his St. Louis Blues. As Team Canada's General Manager for the upcoming Olympics, Armstrong's seen plenty of hockey. But watching Hyman—a player who didn't make the Olympic roster—put on a clinic alongside Connor McDavid had to make him think, even if just for a second: should we be watching this guy more closely?