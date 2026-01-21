The Oilers' Trade Deadline Dilemma: Maybe the Answer Is Already Here

The Edmonton Oilers would like a high-scoring winger by the trade deadline. Everyone knows it. Management knows it. Fans know it. The dream scenario is finding someone who can slot into the top six, push Ryan Nugent-Hopkins down to third-line center, and suddenly the Oilers have the best third-line pivot in the league.
One problem: they don't have anything to give up.
The cupboard is bare. Prospects are limited. Draft picks have been spent. Cap space is nonexistent. So unless some team decides to hand over a top-six winger for spare parts and good vibes, the Oilers might need to look somewhere else for their answer.
Inward.
Once everyone's back and healthy, the solution might already be on the roster. Move Jack Roslovic—a winger who's proven he can succeed beside Leon Draisaitl—up to Connor McDavid's wing with Zach Hyman. Keep Vasily Podkolzin and Kasperi Kapanen with Draisaitl—they know the system, they like playing together. Slot Nugent-Hopkins in as the third-line center and put Isaac Howard and Matt Savoie on his wings. Fill out the fourth line with whoever's left: Curtis Lazar, Mattias Janmark, Trent Frederic, Andrew Mangiapane, Adam Henrique, maybe even Quinn Hutson from Bakersfield. There are options.
It's not flashy. It's not a blockbuster trade that gets everyone excited. But it might be the most realistic path forward.
Roslovic has shown he can play with elite centers. He's got the hands, the hockey IQ, and the ability to finish plays. Putting him with McDavid and Hyman creates a line with speed, skill, and net-front presence. It's balanced. It's functional. And it doesn't cost the Oilers a single asset.
Keeping Podkolzin and Kapanen with Draisaitl makes sense, too. They've built chemistry. They understand each other's tendencies. Podkolzin's already shown he's willing to stand up for his teammates. Kapanen, when healthy, brings speed and forechecking ability. That line can produce if given consistent ice time.
Then there's the third line. Nugent-Hopkins centering Howard and Savoie is legitimately dangerous. Nugent-Hopkins is one of the smartest two-way centers in the league. He can shelter young players while also giving them the freedom to create offence. Howard and Savoie are both skilled, both capable of generating chances, and both hungry to prove they belong. That's a third line most teams would kill for.
The fourth line becomes a mix-and-match situation depending on matchups. Lazar brings energy and faceoff ability. Janmark's been a steady depth piece for years. Frederic was supposed to add physicality, but hasn't delivered consistently. Mangiapane reportedly wants out, but could still contribute if his attitude improves. Henrique's a veteran presence. Hutson's waiting in Bakersfield if needed.
Here's where it gets interesting: what happens if Roslovic re-signs with Edmonton? Great—he stays on McDavid's wing, and the lineup stays intact. But if he gets a five-million-dollar offer elsewhere that the Oilers aren't willing to match, then Howard or Savoie—probably Savoie—has had time to develop and can move up to McDavid's wing. Someone else grows into the third-line role, and the internal development continues.
We'd all like to think there's some amazing high-performing winger out there that the Oilers could acquire for next to nothing. The reality? He probably exists, but the Oilers don't have enough assets to trade for him. Other teams aren't going to hand over impact players for bottom-tier prospects and late-round picks.
Yes, the free-agent market might have someone available in the summer. But it'd also be nice to have the desired lineup rotation ready for the playoffs. Building chemistry takes time. Integrating new players mid-season is difficult. Sometimes the best option is working with what you already have.
Developing internally isn't sexy. It doesn't generate headlines or excitement on social media. But it might be the Oilers' best and only realistic option. They've got young players who can contribute. They've got veterans who can shift roles. They've got the talent to compete—they just need to deploy it properly.
The trade deadline will come and go. Maybe the Oilers find a deal. Maybe they don't. But instead of waiting for external help that might not arrive, they could start building the lineup they need from within. Roslovic with McDavid. Podkolzin and Kapanen with Draisaitl. Nugent-Hopkins anchoring a legitimately dangerous third line with Howard and Savoie.
It's not the flashy trade everyone wants. But it might be exactly what the Oilers need.
