Oilers Fans Left Wondering ‘What If’ Former Prospect Shines Again at Memorial Cup
Sam O’Reilly’s dominant Memorial Cup and junior hockey run is giving Oilers fans another reason to wonder what might have been.
For the third straight year, Sam O’Reilly has made his mark on the Memorial Cup stage. The former Edmonton Oilers prospect scored a highlight-reel backhand goal as his Kitchener Rangers cruised to a 5-0 shutout victory over host Kelowna on Saturday, improving to 4-0 in the tournament.
O’Reilly, now a Tampa Bay Lightning prospect, continues to thrive after being traded by Edmonton in a deal that saw the Oilers acquire Isaac (Ike) Howard. The gritty two-way center was named OHL MVP and OHL Playoffs MVP this season, cementing his reputation as a big-game performer who excels in the dirty areas, wins battles along the wall, and contributes offensively in key moments.
Meanwhile, Howard hasn't been able to cement a role in the NHL, which is what the Oilers were hoping might happen when they acquire him.
For Oilers fans, the performance comes with a familiar 'what might have been' feeling.
Edmonton traded O’Reilly last summer, and at the time, many viewed it as a reasonable futures exchange. However, watching O’Reilly dominate the Memorial Cup once again has some supporters second-guessing the decision.
The 20-year-old has now tallied a goal in three consecutive Memorial Cup appearances, showcasing the compete level and clutch ability that made him a prospect many thought had a bright future in the Oilers system. Projecting as a reliable middle-six center with top-six upside, O’Reilly’s development path now belongs to the Lightning, and games like this remind fans that Edmonton might have lost another key part of their future.
While Howard remains a promising piece with high-end skill, O’Reilly’s continued success at junior hockey’s premier event serves as a reminder of the difficult choices NHL teams must make when trying to get better more quickly.
Oilers fans are left to wonder: could O’Reilly have been part of Edmonton’s future core?
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