Oilers Forward Makes THN's New Trade Board

This Oilers forward has been featured on The Hockey News' latest trade board.
The 2026 NHL trade deadline is almost here, as it is one week away. The Edmonton Oilers are certainly one of the clubs to keep a close eye on, as they should be looking to make upgrades to their roster.
Yet, one of Edmonton's forwards has been featured on The Hockey News' main site's latest NHL Trade Deadline Board. This is because Andrew Mangiapane has landed the No. 20 spot.
Mangiapane has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the season, so it is not surprising that he has made THN's trade board. If the Oilers hope to make any meaningful additions, they must find a way to move on from Mangiapane's $3.6 million cap hit.
Mangiapane has also struggled to find his fit with the Oilers this season. In 50 games, he has recorded seven goals, 14 points, and a minus-19 rating. Thus, he could use a fresh start at this point.
It will be interesting to see if the Oilers end up trading Mangiapane before the deadline passes. Perhaps his past success could lead to a team being willing to take a chance on him.