Oilers Forward Makes Top Young Players List

The Hockey News has revealed players No. 80 through No. 61 from Ryan Kennedy's top 100 players who are 21 years old or under list. An Edmonton Oilers forward has officially made the cut, as youngster Matt Savoie has been given the No. 67 spot on Kennedy's rankings.

Savoie is one of the Oilers' most promising youngsters and is expected to be a key part of their future. The 21-year-old forward has appeared in 24 games this season with Edmonton, where he has recorded three goals, three assists, and six points. This is after he had one assist in four games with the Oilers during the 2024-25 season.

Savoie showed off his offensive potential this past season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bakersfield Condors, as he recorded 19 goals, 35 assists, 54 points, and a plus-21 rating in 66 games. This was after he had 19 goals and 47 points in 23 games with the Western Hockey League's (WHL's) Moose Jaw Warriors in 2023-24. With this, there is no question that the young forward has skill.

While Savoie is still looking to break out offensively at the NHL level with the Oilers, he undoubtedly has the potential to. Thus, it makes all the sense in the world that the 2022 ninth-overall pick has landed a spot on Kennedy's list.