Oilers' Friday Faceoff: More McDavid News, Goalie Talk, Perry Injured, and More

This week's Edmonton Oilers Friday Faceoff is loaded with news as rookie camp and games begin, Hockey Canada players are reinstated, and big-name free agents make big-time decisions.

Of course, everyone is still waiting on Connor McDavid. He's getting ready for the season and walking out with country stars at concerts in front of Edmonton fans.

Let's get to it...

Oilers Star Leon Draisaitl Leaves Quiz Show Players Baffled

Carter Hart Nearing NHL Return, Eyes U.S. Team Over Oilers

Carter Hart is among the five Hockey Canada players the NHL and NHLPA have reinstated this season. Hart is expected to have an NHL deal in place by October 1, though he can’t officially sign until October 15, reports Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

While the Philadelphia Flyers are not an option, Hart is prioritizing a fresh start with a U.S.-based team where he can get meaningful starts and join a contender. That rules out all Canadian markets, including speculation about his hometown Edmonton Oilers.

Hart is projected to sign a two- or three-year deal, with reinstatement terms allowing him to do conditioning stints as early as mid-November. He’s eligible to return to the NHL by early December. While Oilers fans speculated about Hart as a solution to Edmonton’s goalie concerns, if he's not prepared to subject himself to the scrutiny of playing in a Canadian market, the Oilers aren't an option.

It was never made known that the Oilers were actually interested, with some reports saying they were not.

Fleury’s PTO Will Spark Mid-Season Goalie Speculation With Oilers

The Pittsburgh Penguins recently announced that legendary goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will return to the organization on a professional tryout (PTO) contract. The signing and pre-season event does not mean Fleury is coming out of retirement or making an NHL comeback, but that won't stop fans of the Edmonton Oilers from making assumptions and connecting some dots.

Fleury Looks Out For the Oilers, Too

It appears Marc-Andre Fleury is also not an option for the Oilers. He signed a professional tryout (PTO) on Friday to play an exhibition game with the Pittsburgh Penguins, seemingly done as a way to say a proper goodbye to the team and fans with whom he started his NHL career.

If Fleury is making decisions like this and lining up his final skates, it seems he's firmly sticking with his decision to retire. The Oilers were thought of as a team that might be open mid-season for a goalie upgrade, and if Fleury wanted one last run and to come out of retirement, the fit made sense.



Corey Perry Injured

Former Edmonton Oilers forward and now Los Angeles Kings forward Corey Perry may have suffered an injury during an on-ice workout at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo on Friday, sources report.

He was helped off the ice with the assistance of a wheelchair, and it's unknown how severe the injury is at this time. He’s being evaluated further and has no timetable for a return. An update may not be given until Kings' training camp opens.

Kaprizov Turns Down $16M Per Season

Kirill Kaprizov’s contract talks with the Minnesota Wild have become one of the NHL’s hottest storylines, overshadowing Connor McDavid’s pending extension. Reports, including one from NHL Trade Talk, suggest Kaprizov rejected an eight-year, $16 million-per-year deal, though GM Bill Guerin denied a formal offer or reports that Kaprizov said no.

Sources indicate Kaprizov seeks $18–$19 million annually, aiming for 20 percent of the salary cap. His camp is waiting on McDavid’s deal to shape the market, with speculation that rival teams might pay more. The Wild remain committed to keeping him long-term, but with rising cap space and pressure from McDavid’s decision, Kaprizov’s next contract could redefine NHL superstar salaries.

Oilers Have Two Deals Ready To Go Once McDavid Signs

Edmonton Oilers insider Bob Stauffer is reporting that top-four defenseman Jake Walman could receive a six-year deal, while winger Vasily Podkolzin is expected to sign a three-year contract with the Oilers once the McDavid deal is done and officially signed.

Walman, 29, is entering the final year of a $3.4 million contract and some thought the Oilers might go for an eight-year deal, using upcoming changes to the CBA and term lengths as leverage. But, because those changes won't come into effect until after next July 1, the Oilers can't exclusively offer Walman two extra seasons on a UFA deal.

Stauffer projects Walman’s six-year deal will fall in the “sixes,” meaning he'll get at least $6 million per season.

Prime Minister Weighs In On McDavid Contract Drama in Edmonton

Oilers Remain Patient on McDavid... But How Patient?

While the McDavid contract situation remains unresolved, insiders and hosts continue to chime in with their takes on what he might do. A recent take by Spittin’ Chiclets podcast host Keith Yandle this week included him saying, “I think he should wait the whole year, whether he wants to sign long-term there or not.”

Arguing that Connor McDavid has earned the right to take his time on a contract extension, Yandle believes McDavid should play out the season first.

While many believe the Oilers could still trade McDavid at the draft if they had to, letting him get past the trade deadline feels like a non-starter for the Oilers.

