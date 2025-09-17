Takeaways From McDavid's Worrying 32 Thoughts Interview

Connor McDavid sat down for an interview with Kyle Bukauskas and Elliotte Friedman of the 32 Thoughts podcast and answered questions about his contract situation. Needless to say, there is a wide assortment of reactions from fans.

McDavid confirmed nothing has changed, meaning fans shouldn't be any more scared he's leaving than they would have been a month ago. However, McDavid also said he's waiting for a "feeling", which he hasn't had yet.

The McDavid Interview

In an interview that is going to get a lot of attention and have analysts and fans dissecting every word, McDavid took a bit more of a direct approach with his responses. When questioned about his timeline, the superstar suggested that people shouldn't have assumed this extension would just be a done deal.

McDavid stressed he's not thinking much about contract talks. He reaffirmed his love for the team and confidence in this season’s potential, but said his future decision will come when the timing feels right. That time hasn't come yet.

Author's Take: The reality is, nothing really new was offered in this interview, other than McDavid seemed to be a bit more poignant and was more direct towards fans and media who made assumptions about his future. They shouldn't have done that because no one knows what he's thinking.

On How He Feels This Summer

” I feel good. I feel focused on the year. My body feels good, I’m excited to get going, excited to get camp going, and getting into the routine of things. As far as all that other stuff goes, I’m not focused on it. Playing is the easy part, so we’re getting to the easy part.”

Author's Take: In other words, McDavid seems to be hinting that he just wants to play and not keep dealing with the drama surrounding his extension. Playing is what he knows, while the business part of hockey is no fun.

Has His Contract Status Changed?

“Nothing’s changed as of now,” he responded. “As I’ve said all along, you know I’ve said since June, I’m going to take my time with it, and I still intend to do that.”

Author's Take: Stop asking. Nothing has changed and you're going to keep getting the same answers every time you ask. When I decide what I'm doing, you'll be told.

It's A Big Decision That Can't Be Rushed

“You know it’s a big decision. It’s not something I take lightly, or my family take it lightly. Everything in my life’s been building to be here, to be in this position, be in this moment, and it’s not something that I’m just going to dream up and decide.”

Author's Take: This isn't a decision he is going to rush, regardless of how much outside noise there is from fans and media. When he's ready, he'll sign. If he never feels ready, he won't. If that never happens, he'll deal with the emotional responses from fans.

McDavid Says People Shouldn't Have Assumed Anything...

“Everybody’s entitled to think whatever they want. I think people just kind of assumed that things were going to happen, and it just goes to show that not everybody knows exactly what’s going on.”

Author's Take: For fans who are upset this is taking so long, that's not on McDavid and they probably should have tempered expectations. A decision this big was never going to be an easy one. Even if he loves the team and the city, this is his life and no one knows what's going on inside his head.

“My wife and I obviously love being here in Edmonton, and we have every intention to win here in Edmonton. I have all the faith in the world in this 25-26 season. Beyond that, it still remains to be seen. We have time. It’s our decision, basically. We’ve earned that, and we’re gonna take our time with it.”

Author's Take: McDavid is leaving the door open to the possibility that he might not believe in the team's ability to win beyond this season. He likes the group going in, but there are unanswered questions.

“That’s a good question. What do I need to see? I guess the answer is, nothing. All the pieces are here for 2025-26. It’s gonna be a feeling. When the time’s right, the moment’s right, it will just be a feeling.”

Author's Take: Whatever that "feeling" is McDavid needs, he's got feeling it yet. Does that mean he wakes up tomorrow and something has changed? Maybe. Does that mean he doesn't get that feeling until the season starts and the team looks better or worse than expected? Perhaps. Does he never get that feeling? Fans should brace for that reality.

