Oilers Goaltending Holds Strong Despite Injuries To Andersen And Levi

Edmonton Oilers
619 Members•3,938 Posts
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2026 8:15 PMPublished Nov 2, 2026 8:15 PM
In their last three games, the Edmonton Oilers have allowed one goal with Tristan Jarry and Matt Tomkins in net during the team's road trip through New York.
Jarry recorded consecutive shutouts against Calgary and the New York Islanders, while Tomkins made 27 saves in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.
Edmonton has been without Frederik Andersen since training camp, and Devon Levi's recent groin injury has left Jarry and Tomkins responsible for manning the net. During which time, Jarry recorded 120 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal.
It's a positive development for a player whose future in Edmonton was being questioned there for a while after losing the confidence of Oilers fans last season.
“With Dev hurt, I knew I'd get a little bit more work,” Jarry said following Saturday's win over the Islanders. “So just being able to take care of that opportunity and kind of just run with it… It's been fun, to say the least.”
Jarry stopped 18 shots against New York after shutting out Calgary, although Edmonton's defence has been vital to their recent success.
“Anytime you can have a stretch like that, you're obviously feeling pretty good,” Jarry said. “The guys are doing a great job keeping pucks to the outside.”
“We're trying to create a plan that works all year long, and then at playoff time,” Babcock said following Saturday's win. “Our priority right now is to be better without the puck, try not to give up as much and learn to play that way every night.”
Tomkins made his Oilers debut against the Rangers, playing his seventh NHL game and first since April of 2024. He's spent much of his professional career playing in the AHL, ECHL, and Swiss Hockey League, and was originally drafted by Stan Bowman during his time with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2012.
“It's been a long road, for sure,” Tomkins said afterward. “It's been tough, but it's been enjoyable at the same time. I love to play, my career has taken me all over the world, and I've enjoyed every step.”
Connor McDavid opened the scoring just 50 seconds into the game, Colton Dach added two goals, and Evan Bouchard finished with three points.
Tomkins made several important saves in the second period, helping Edmonton maintain its lead before the Oilers eventually secured their third consecutive win.
“He's an unbelievable dude. He worked so hard this summer in Edmonton and just so happy for him,” McDavid said. “Obviously, (MSG) is a cool place to play, a special building. I'm happy for him.”
The Oilers have now won seven consecutive road games to open the season, improving to 11-2-2 and sitting near the top of the NHL standings.
Babcock's defensive system has been producing some encouraging results, and Jarry has been making the most of his opportunity with Andersen and Levi unavailable.
Edmonton's goaltending was one of the biggest concerns heading into the season, and through 15 games, it's been one of the more encouraging parts of Babcock's team.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy