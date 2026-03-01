Oilers Have "Already Made Their Move", Says Insider About Deadline Plan

As for who the starter will be between Ingram and Jarry, that's up in the air. Many thought it would be Ingram after Jarry was pulled in the third period versus the Anaheim Ducks. Jarry wasn't good, and the head coach called him out for his poor performance. Ingram came on in relief and then played a good game against the Los Angeles Kings. On Saturday, however, Ingram allowed five goals, including a botched play in which he went to fetch his stick before the Oilers were clearly out of their own zone. It led to Macklin Celebrini's goal.