Oilers Have "Already Made Their Move", Says Insider About Deadline Plan

When asked by Ron MacLean again if the Edmonton Oilers are looking at goaltending ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman responded, “No. They’ve already made their move. They’re looking at D or 3C.”
While the need for a blueliner and a depth forward isn't a surprise to anyone, that the Oilers might have thrown in the towel on a netminder might be shocking to some. Given how many goals the Oilers have conceded lately, it's hard to imagine Edmonton feels comfortable with the tandem of Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram heading into the playoffs (technically, as they push towards even cementing a spot).
Still, Friedman suggests the organization is prioritizing other needs. This is the bed they've made, and they're prepared to lie in it.
“They’ve got to move Andrew Mangiapane, but those are the two positions that Edmonton is considering shoring up," Friedman added when discussing Edmonton's specific desire to seek an upgrade on the blue line and a depth center.
First, they’re targeting a defenseman on the right side. Whether that's a right-shot or a left-shot who can play the right side, Edmonton isn't picky. What they need is someone steady, who doesn't break the bank, and won't cost them considerable assets. That need has linked them in rumors to names like Oliver Ekman-Larsson (Toronto Maple Leafs), Rasmus Ristolainen (Philadelphia Flyers), and Justin Faulk (St. Louis Blues).
Second, they’re aiming to add a third-line center. Friedman emphasizes that if Ryan Nugent-Hopkins remains on the wing, the Oilers' priority becomes finding that 3C. Names linked here include Nicolas Roy and Scott Laughton (Toronto), Ryan O'Reilly (Nashville), and other less appealing options. The Oilers have Josh Samanski coming up through the system, but he's green. It's a risk to think he can handle the pressure of the postseason at this point in his development.
As Friedman noted, it's going to take moving Andrew Mangiapane in a trade. It will likely also mean placing Mattias Janmark on LTIR to free up the space needed to address both areas.
As for the goaltending, that's way down the list of to-dos. It's not that the Oilers wouldn't like to feel more confident with what they've got, but the organization is aware that they can't do everything. Given Jarry's play and his contract, there is no real path to clearing a spot, even if someone like Sergei Bobrovsky magically landed in Edmonton's lap.
As for who the starter will be between Ingram and Jarry, that's up in the air. Many thought it would be Ingram after Jarry was pulled in the third period versus the Anaheim Ducks. Jarry wasn't good, and the head coach called him out for his poor performance. Ingram came on in relief and then played a good game against the Los Angeles Kings. On Saturday, however, Ingram allowed five goals, including a botched play in which he went to fetch his stick before the Oilers were clearly out of their own zone. It led to Macklin Celebrini's goal.
Neither netminder has made the decision easy by stealing the net and showing they're capable of going on a long run.
