Oilers Issues Aren't Mysterious, They're Just Not Getting Addressed

The Edmonton Oilers lost 3-2 to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night, and if you're wondering what went wrong, the answer is the same things that have been going wrong all season. The problems aren't complicated or mysterious. They're just not getting fixed.

St. Louis came in on a seven-game losing streak, allowing 4.17 goals per game—worst in the NHL. They'd given up 34 goals at five-on-five, more than any other team. Their goaltending was shaky. Their defence was leaking. They were desperate for any kind of positive result. The Oilers spotted them a 2-0 lead and then watched them take it anyway.

The issue isn't effort. Edmonton controlled most of the game. McDavid hit 1,100 career points with two assists. The power play looked dangerous. For long stretches, the Oilers were the better team. But being the better team for 55 minutes doesn't matter when you give away the last five.

Start with the five-on-five offence, which has been anemic all season. The Oilers have played more minutes tied at even strength than any team in the NHL—332 minutes through 14 games. In those situations, they've managed just 23 goals with an expected goals total of only 25.

The power play is masking how little offence this team generates at even strength. They're clicking at over 33% with the man advantage, which is elite and keeps them in games. But relying on special teams to carry your offence means you're one bad penalty kill night away from getting shut out. Eventually, you need sustained five-on-five pressure, and Edmonton isn't creating enough of it.

Part of that is roster construction. The Oilers don't have enough players who can drive play independently. When McDavid or Draisaitl aren't on the ice, the offence stalls. The depth players are capable, but they're not generating enough dangerous chances to keep opponents honest. That puts enormous pressure on the top guys to produce every shift, and even they can't do it consistently over 82 games.

Is Zach Hyman Really That Important? Oilers' Month-Long Audition Says Yes

Nearly a month in, the Oilers still scramble for answers on McDavid's wing.

The defensive structure is the bigger concern. Edmonton doesn't defend leads well because they don't adjust their approach when they have one. They keep trying to attack instead of forcing opponents to break them down. They don't clog shooting lanes. They don't limit second chances. They don't make teams earn every inch of ice in the defensive zone.

Pius Suter's game-winner came on a rebound with 1:23 left in the third period. The Blues had sustained pressure in the Oilers' zone because Edmonton couldn't clear the puck effectively. When they finally did get possession, they turned it over, trying to make a play instead of just getting it out.

"We're not playing our best hockey, and we knew at the beginning of the season that it was going to take a while to build this and get our identity," acknowledged Kris Knoblauch. "Some of it, we've solved things. Our schedule now is going to get a little more difficult."

Oilers Weighing Trade That Puts Veteran Defenseman In Best Situation

Oilers actively seeking a "soft landing" for veteran defenseman Troy Stecher amidst growing roster pressure and injury returns.

The problem with that explanation is what exactly is being solved? The same issues keep appearing. Leads keep disappearing. Five-on-five offense remains inconsistent. Defensive breakdowns happen at crucial moments. If progress is being made, it's not showing up where it needs to.

The roster turnover excuse only goes so far. Yes, there are new players learning systems. Yes, chemistry takes time. But the core problems aren't about new players—they're about execution. Protecting a 2-0 lead against a team that's lost seven straight shouldn't require perfect chemistry. It requires basic defensive responsibility and smart decision-making.

McDavid's 1,100th point is historic—fourth-fastest ever behind Gretzky, Lemieux, and Bossy. But individual milestones don't change the fact that this team isn't functioning the way it needs to. The best player in the world is producing at an elite level, and it's still not enough because the supporting structure isn't there.

Bouchard's Possible Redemption

Evan Bouchard scored the overtime winner against Chicago on Saturday night, and the question everyone's asking is whether this is the start of his redemption or just one good game in what's been a rough start to the season.

St. Louis snapped a seven-game losing streak by rallying from 2-0 down. They hadn't won since October 18th. They were allowing goals in bunches and searching for anything positive. The Oilers gave them exactly what they needed, and it wasn't because St. Louis suddenly figured things out—it's because Edmonton made the same mistakes they've been making all season.

The solutions aren't complicated. Tighten up defensively when holding leads. Generate more five-on-five offence through sustained pressure instead of relying on special teams. Make smart decisions with the puck in crucial moments instead of forcing plays. Execute the fundamentals consistently over 60 minutes.

Those things should be happening by now. A month into the season, these shouldn't still be issues that need addressing. The Oilers know what's wrong. They've talked about it repeatedly. The question is when they'll actually fix it instead of just acknowledging the problems exist.

St. Louis got their first win in eight tries because Edmonton handed it to them. Sound familiar?

If you're still wondering what's wrong with the Edmonton Oilers, it's the same things as last week.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.