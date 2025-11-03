Oilers Weighing Trade That Puts Veteran Defenseman In Best Situation

If one NHL insider's report is accurate, the Edmonton Oilers may soon be parting ways with veteran defenseman Troy Stecher.

As Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports, the team is exploring a trade to “find him a soft landing.” A well-liked and dependable presence in the locker room, Stecher has often been the odd man out on the blue line this season, and with roster pressure mounting, a move appears increasingly likely.

Friedman said, "They've got a lot of players coming back from injury, right? Like there's Hyman can come back, Janmark can come back, Regula can come back... one of the names that's definitely going around there is Troy Stecher. Stecher's not playing tonight in our late game against Chicago, he's one of the extra D and they have a couple of extra right now."

He adds, "Now it doesn't necessarily have to be Stecher, Ron. I think the Oilers have considered a bunch of things. But he is definitely one of the people being considered. I've heard there is some interest and I've heard the Oilers are trying to find him a soft landing."

With defenseman Alec Regula nearing a return, Edmonton now finds itself carrying more players than spots available. Stecher, 31, has been a steady depth contributor since his arrival, skating in 79 regular-season games and eight playoff appearances for the Oilers.

Carrying a modest $787,500 cap hit and slated to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, Stecher offers experience and consistency without flash — the kind of player who could quietly stabilize a third pairing elsewhere.

Edmonton’s priority seems to be making room for younger options, and Stecher isn't likely to win a spot over Regula or Ty Emberson, who are pushing for permanent roles.

Any return in a trade would likely be minimal. Because Stecher would need to clear waivers before being assigned to the AHL, interested teams could conceivably wait to claim him for free. Even so, the Oilers are reportedly intent on finding a destination that suits Stecher’s preferences — a respectful gesture toward a player who’s handled his depth role without complaint.

