Oilers Loan Top Prospect Forward Back To the AHL

Top prospect Isaac Howard returns to the AHL after a brief NHL call-up. Get the details on his demotion and playoff outlook.
Isaac (Ike) Howard's stay with the Edmonton Oilers didn't last long. Called up earlier this week as an injury replacement and after getting just over nine minutes in the Oilers shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche, Howard is going back to the AHL.
It wasn't expected that his stay would last long and unless there was an injury issue that lingered for other players, he wasn't likely to be part of the playoff picture.
With Zach Hyman coming back into the lineup for the final regular-season game, Howard is out. And, it's best to get him playing than sitting and watching from the press box.
The Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks in a near must-win situation if their goal is to avoid playing the Colorado Avalanche in the first round and on the road to start the playoffs.