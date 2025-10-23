Oilers Looking To Boost Offense — Rookie Forward Gets Chance Beside McDavid and Draisaitl

The Edmonton Oilers are giving rookie Matt Savoie a major opportunity Thursday night as the Oilers come home for one game against the Montreal Canadiens and then head back out on the road.

The 21-year-old forward will move up to the first line tonight against the Habs, skating with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl — a dream assignment for a young, speedy, and smart player trying to cement his place in the lineup and show the coach he's ready to make the most of what's offered.

Savoie recorded his first career NHL point on Tuesday, assisting Jake Walman’s overtime winner in a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators. It was perhaps the best Savoie has looked this season, as he was buzzing around the net as well, nearly scoring his first goal.

“He’s playing really well,” McDavid said after practice Thursday morning. "He's got a great engine on him. He skates really well, and with a little bit of luck, he scores one or two last game and he's off and running. But he's playing really well. He's dug in defensively, done a great job on the penalty kill, and done everything that's asked of him, so that the offensive side will come."

The Oilers are still looking for a spark offensively. When asked, McDavid said he wasn't a fan of the way Edmonton produced during the road trip. “The whole thing just seems a little bit off right now. I thought we created a lot in the first two games, but it went dry on the road. We need to get it back, and tonight presents a good opportunity."

Savoie, acquired from the Buffalo Sabres in July, has been working for some time to get a regular role in the NHL. He seems to have found one this season, but the question is where he best slots on an elite offensive lineup that has trouble scoring goals so far this season.

He's impressed with his pace, which head coach Kris Knoblauch might see as another weapon on that top line. "He's been making a lot plays and he's been making the plays because he's been moving his feet." He added, "Felt that I wanted to change it a little bit, nothing against Podkolzin... I wanted to give Savy a little opportunity here." When asked about his size (or lack therof), "maybe he won't win those battles quite as efficiently as Podkolin does, but he has the speed to get in there." The coach noted that another upside if Savoie's creativity and his ability to carry pucks into the zone and help the puck possession game.

The Oilers Full Lineup

Edmonton’s projected top six will see Draisaitl-McDavid-Savoie lead the way, followed by a second line of Andrew Mangiapane, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Jack Roslovic. Podkolzin wil move down to the third line with Noah Philp and Trent Frederic, while Ike Howard - and David Tomasek will play with Adam Henrique.

Calvin Pickard will get the start in goal.

The defense pairings stay the same from Tuesday's game.

For Savoie, this opportunity could be a turning point early in his NHL career. If he can build chemistry with McDavid and Draisaitl, the Oilers might have found a new offensive threat to turn that dynamic duo into a triple threat.

There was also some injury news as Knoblauch revealed Zach Hyman is now set to practice with the team and Kasperi Kapanen was placed on injured reserve for the team.

