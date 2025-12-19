Oilers Make Several Roster Moves Amid News Of Jarry's Injury

As per a statement by the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, the organization has made some roster moves following the news of Tristan Jarry's injury.

On Thursday, Jarry left the game versus the Boston Bruins and did not return. It wasn't known at the time how serious the injury was, but on Friday, he was placed on injured reserve. Following that news, the Oilers recalled goaltender Connor Ingram from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Here is a list of the Oilers' moves on Friday:

Placed on IR:

Tristan Jarry (G)

Placed on LTIR:

Jack Rislovic (F)

Recalled from Bakersfield:

Connor Ingram (G)

