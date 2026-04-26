Oilers Making a Change In Goal for Game 4?

The Edmonton Oilers face going down 3-1 in their series with the Ducks. Could Tristan Jarry be the answer in net for a crucial Game 4?
As per Sportsnet's Mark Spector: "No one is saying anything, but it's feeling more and more plausible that Jarry gets the Game 4 start." Meanwhile, Edmonton Oilers play-by-play voice Jack Michaels added, "My hunch is that Jarry will play tomorrow—Kris Knoblauch did not commit to a starter for Game 4, 7:50 puck drop on Sportsnet."
These are just two of the many reactions this weekend as the Oilers get to play what feels like a must-win Game 4 on Sunday night, potentially with goaltender Tristan Jarry in goal.
The Oilers are down 2-1 in their series with the Anaheim Ducks. It's not ideal. What's worse is how many goals the team has allowed, most of which came while Connor Ingram was in net. He's started the first three games and has looked merely ordinary when a leaky Oilers roster has allowed too many chances against.
Now sitting on the verge of going down 3-1, the Oilers might feel the need to make a change.
The team wouldn't confirm anything, likely because they either don't know if they'll make the change, or they don't want to tip their hand if they've decided to.
The concern is obviously Jarry's recent play. He's not been good and there's a sense that the team doesn't play as well in front of him. If they make the switch, the team will need to figure that part out, knowing that the way they've played in front of Ingram won't win them this series, and it certainly won't with Jarry in goal.
Could this be the move that forces the Oilers to simplify their game? Knowing that defensive lapses and turnovers are more prone to wind up in the back of the net, does less margin for error create a situation where the rest of the team needs to step up?
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