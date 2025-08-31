    • Powered by Roundtable

    Oilers New Forward Ready To Bounce Back

    Caleb Kerney
    Aug 31, 2025
    Andrew Mangiapane (James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

    EDMONTON – For the Edmonton Oilers to book another ticket to the Stanley Cup Final, they need a lot of things to go right.

    Teams don’t make it to the Cup Final by accident, but a little bit of luck never hurts.

    Recent departures of Connor Brown, Viktor Arvidsson, Evander Kane, and Corey Perry leave a lot of production to make up. One of the Oilers' latest additions is poised to do his part, and then some.

    Andrew Mangiapane signed a two-year deal this past summer. His production has slowly been decreasing since his 55-point performance in the 2021-22 season.

    Even if he only plays on the third line for the Oilers, that should be plenty of ice time to at least hit the 28-point threshold of last season. However, if Mangiapane sees the majority of his ice time alongside one of Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, it would be tough to bet against him having a career year.

    They play the games for a reason, but on paper, Mangiapane is bookmarked to have his best season in many years in 2025-26.

