Edmonton Oilers
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Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 9:47 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 9:47 PM
There was a time when the Edmonton Oilers playing the Florida Panthers meant something more than two points.
After losing consecutive Stanley Cup Finals to Florida in 2024 and 2025, it was redemption time for the Oilers when these teams met, and it seemed to come with the expectation that Edmonton had something to prove. The Oilers had spent two years trying to beat the Panthers when it mattered, and couldn't get it done.
But with Edmonton being eliminated by the Anaheim Ducks last spring, and Florida failing to make the playoffs altogether, does anybody really care about that anymore?
It's a pretty different situation from the last time these teams were competing for the Stanley Cup, as the Oilers are in Sunrise tonight to face the Panthers for the first time this season.
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Edmonton is 16-3-3 and first in the NHL, while Florida is 12-7-3 and fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Oilers have won five consecutive games, and the Panthers have earned points in four straight.
Both teams have also undergone some significant changes since their last Stanley Cup Final appearance.
Edmonton has a new head coach (Mike Babcock), a different goaltending situation, and several players who weren't around for either of those losses. Florida has also made changes, with injuries forcing the Panthers to rely on some different players throughout the opening months of the season.
Both teams are still rolling Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett, of course, so there's enough history between those players to make tonight's game sentimental.
Although it's worth wondering how much of that history matters to the people actually playing.
The Oilers have spent the last two seasons trying to get back to the Stanley Cup Final, and last spring's elimination against Anaheim no doubt changed the way they look at their previous losses.
Florida isn't the team that ended Edmonton's season anymore. The Ducks are.
And let's not forget that the Panthers missed the playoffs last year, a fact that would take away some of the significance from beating the Oilers during the regular season.
The Oilers aren't chasing Florida for a Stanley Cup right now, and there's no guarantee these teams will ever meet in another Stanley Cup Final.
Still, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice seems to think there's something left between the organizations.
“Everyone says it’s just another game, but anytime you have a history, it’s all playoff history,” Maurice said on Tuesday. “There’s always an edge to those games.”
Fair enough. Losing two Stanley Cup Finals to the same team isn't something players are likely to forget, especially when several of the people responsible for those losses are still wearing Panthers jerseys.
Florida forward Brady Tkachuk also acknowledged the history between the teams, calling tonight's meeting an important game for both sides. Conversely, Babcock seemed more interested in the opportunity to match Florida's physical style.
“I think it should be fun, right?” Babcock said. “They play like that, so why don't we play like that? Let's have a little fun out here tonight and get after it.”
That should be a test for an Edmonton team that's been playing some pretty good hockey lately.
The Oilers have allowed two goals or fewer in each of their last five games, and Devon Levi is expected to start after recording his first NHL shutout against Toronto on Saturday night.
McDavid has 53 points through 22 games, Draisaitl leads the league with 20 goals, and Edmonton has yet to lose a road game in regulation.
Matthew Tkachuk is riding an eight-game point streak, and the Panthers are beginning to find some consistency.
There are plenty of reasons to expect a competitive game, even if the rivalry doesn't carry quite the same weight it did when these teams were meeting every June.
And perhaps that's where things have changed.
For two years, beating Florida was something Edmonton desperately wanted to do. The Panthers had taken away two opportunities to win the Stanley Cup, and another game offered at least some chances to settle the score.
Now the Oilers have a different coach, different players, and a new season they're trying to make something of.
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