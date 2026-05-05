Oilers Organization Open to Trading Darnell Nurse?: Only One Way

Edmonton’s front office weighs shedding a massive contract to spark a roster reset, but internal loyalty and a restrictive no-movement clause threaten to stall the blockbuster move.
The Edmonton Oilers will need to make offseason changes. Following a disappointing 2025–26 campaign—one in which both Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid acknowledged concerns about the team’s direction—how do the required changes get made?
One option is a big summer trade. Moving out salary to create room and flexibility for adjustments is key to any significant shift. That’s easier said than done, especially when it involves one of Edmonton’s needle-movers:
Darnell Nurse.
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Sports 1440's Jason Gregor broached that idea on Monday's show, suggesting the Oilers actually have an appetite to consider a Nurse trade. They wouldn't be against moving out his $9.25 million salary over the next four seasons if it meant clearing out an inflated contract.
"People have talked about moving on from Darnell Nurse. I think people in the organization are open to it. The leadership group wasn't overly open to it," Gregor said.
Gregor noted that Nurse's friendship with Connor McDavid has likely kept the defenseman safe for several seasons. He argued, however, "Everyone has a bias" and then said, "The bang for your buck is not there."
The other hurdle is that Nurse has a full no-movement clause and he controls his situation. To date, he's not been open to a trade, even as there was speculation heading into last offseason that management asked him to consider a move.
"It's a nice idea, I'm just not sure how realistic it is," said Gregor.
Is There A Way Around Nurse's No-Move?
Gregor did tease that there might be a workaround if the Oilers are key to move on. Following the 2026-27 season, Nurse's full no-move turns into a 10-team no-trade clause.
Why does that matter?
It might not. However, if the Oilers tell Nurse this summer that they will explore a trade next summer, perhaps the blueliner will consider a deal now. Coming off of a disappointing season, how likely is Nurse to consider a change? Maybe now more than ever.
That would take GM Stan Bowman saying that Nurse has no future in Edmonton beyond next season. He's unlikely to do that, again, because it risks ruffling the feathers of McDavid and the other core members who want to win together.
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