Oilers Setting Up For Move: Place Mangiapane and Regula on Waivers

Regula, a 6-foot-4 right-shot defenseman claimed off waivers from the Boston Bruins on December 11, 2024, has appeared in 29 games for Edmonton, tallying 3 assists, a minus-16 rating, and averaging about 14:28 TOI. At a low $775K cap hit with one more year left, he's likely being exposed to sneak through for reassignment to the AHL Condors or to free up a spot.