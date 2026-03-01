Oilers Setting Up For Move: Place Mangiapane and Regula on Waivers

The Oilers made two roster moves on Sunday, waiving Andrew Mangiapane and Alec Regula before the trade deadline to reshape for a playoff push.
The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward Andrew Mangiapane and defenseman Alec Regula on waivers, the team announced Sunday, March 1, 2026. This move comes just days before the March 6 NHL trade deadline and aligns with ongoing efforts to create cap flexibility and reshape the roster for a playoff push.
Mangiapane, 29, signed a two-year, $7.2 million contract ($3.6M AAV) as a free agent last summer but has struggled to fit in Edmonton. In 52 games this season, he's recorded just 7 goals, 7 assists (14 points), and a team-worst minus-19 rating, with multiple healthy scratches.
The Oilers had shopped him in trade talks (including rumored interest from teams like the Maple Leafs), but with no deal materializing, waivers clear his cap hit if unclaimed or allow a potential assignment/buyout path.
Regula, a 6-foot-4 right-shot defenseman claimed off waivers from the Boston Bruins on December 11, 2024, has appeared in 29 games for Edmonton, tallying 3 assists, a minus-16 rating, and averaging about 14:28 TOI. At a low $775K cap hit with one more year left, he's likely being exposed to sneak through for reassignment to the AHL Condors or to free up a spot.
This waiver news follows earlier reports from insiders that Edmonton's need to move salary like Mangiapane's to pursue other moves at the trade deadline is a first step. Edmonton is focused on finding defensive help (right-side capable) or a third-line center by March 6.
Could These Moves Be About Something Else?
As per Bob Stauffer, "Theoretically waiving Andrew Mangiapane and Alec Regula could end up being tied to an LTI (Mattias Janmark) move. The Edmonton Oilers could recall Josh Samanski and Isaac Howard and 'capture' their bonuses in the LTI Capture. "
Jason Gregor noted the same thing, writing, "Mangiapane and Regula placed on waivers. Once they clear or are claimed it creates the room to recall Samanski and/or Howard at regular cap hit and once on roster they can move Janmark to LTI." Gregor added, "Regula is younger RD. Could see a team claim him."