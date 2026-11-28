Edmonton Oilers
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Perry Nelson Imagn Images
Perry Nelson Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 4:39 AMPublished Nov 28, 2026 4:39 AM
Squandered opportunities and a disallowed goal haunt Edmonton as a sputtering special teams unit fails to capitalize, leaving Mike Babcock and his roster searching for answers.
The Edmonton Oilers played a brutal first period, a better second, and gave the game away in the third. A 4-2 loss was the Oilers' fifth straight; head coach Mike Babcock called it the worst of the bunch.
"I thought right from the get-go, didn't look like we were prepared. I mean, my job as coach was to get us ready." He added, "We have no excuses to play the way we did tonight."
The Oilers were rested after a tough road trip where "tired" was the word of the day. There was no using that word on Friday night, and it's not like the Oilers didn't get their opportunities. Edmonton got eight power plays and scored only one of them.
"It wasn't smooth by any means, and so for whatever reason, it wasn't good enough. Bottom line is, when you looked at the numbers coming in, you would think that would be advantageous in that situation, but it wasn't tonight. And in the end, the power play took up a lot of minutes of the game and didn't help," said Babcock.
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The coach was frustrated by the effort, but pointed fingers at himself. "We had no excuses for the way we played tonight. That's on us."
Asked about the utterly ineffective power play: "Yeah, it was terrible" said Leon Draisaitl. "Obviously not up to our standards."
"I can only really speak for myself," said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. "I mean, I was fighting it all night and just not finding ways to get pucks into a good spot." When asked about how frustrating that is for the team, "I mean, we had every chance to put them away and didn't do that."
What do you say as a group of power-play specialists known for being dominant, but who scored only once in eight tries? "I mean, we're saying all the right things. We all had some good looks. We got one, but at the end of the day you need to find ways to put teams away when you have that many opportunities."
It was a gift the Oilers squandered.
The Draisaitl Call... What Was That?
The Oilers did score another goal that was taken off the board because of an interference call against Leon Draisaitl. When asked if he got an explanation for what will go down as an early candidate for the worst call of the season, he laughed and said, "No." He added, "I've never seen anything like it, but that's okay. Sometimes you know the game's fast for the refs too."
Babcock was asked if that goal being disallowed was what potentially killed any momentum the Oilers might have built up: "The way I look at this is the referee made a mistake. He didn't try to make a mistake. We're in a situation to win the game, we're up one... this is on us. It's not on a new referee or anything else. These no sense pointing fingers to separate it."
Oilers Have to Be Better Than These Last Few Games Have Shown
The Oilers' first unit power play looked terrible. They had a chance to put Seattle away, and they didn't. This game, for whatever else might have happened, boils down to that. As for the other four losses? That's just the Oilers making mental mistakes and not having the same urgency they did at the start of the season.
Oilers have passed up some opportunities to take the puck to the net. They turned the puck over often. They failed to shoot when they had the chance. Friday's game was not the only time this has happened.
Now, they'll have a moody plane ride tonight to figure out what went wrong tonight and where their game has gone.
The Oilers will play Seattle again on Saturday in a back-to-back in Seattle.
Six in a row will be unacceptable for this team, even if the way they're playing right now means few should be surprised by the results.
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