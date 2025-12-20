Oilers Provide Several Injury Updates: Pickard Starts vs. Wild

Calvin Pickard will get the start in goal as the Edmonton Oilers take on the Minnesota Wild Saturday afternoon. That could leave Sunday evening's game for Connor Ingram, who was called up from the AHL while the Oilers wait for injury news on Tristan Jarry.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch said on Saturday there was "no update" on Jarry's condition.

Oilers Injury Updates:

Tristan Jarry: The goaltender flew home to Edmonton for further evaluation. Some believe this could be short term, others thinking week to week. Pickard said "It didn't look good," when he talked about taking the net against the Bruins in Edmonton's recent win. It's too soon to know how long Jarry will be out.

Jake Walman: The defenseman has missed more time than anyone originally thought he would. It was initially a bone bruise, but when the swelling went down, they found a slight fracture. The latest is that this is a 5-6-week injury recovery, and he's in week 4. He's not expected to return to the lineup in 2026.

Jack Roslovic: Following surgery after taking a puck in the crotch, he's healed and now skating. The good news is that he could be back as early as Tuesday.

Kasperi Kapanen: He reinjured himself at practice earlier this month. Nothing definitive is known, other that he won't be back this week. It's likely in the New Year.

Connor Clattenburg: While the stick to the eye wasn't nasty on the outside, Jason Gregor reports the forward couldn't do anything for a few weeks, because exertion could have led to complications under the skin. The eye is good now, and he needs to get his conditioning back.

Noah Philp: No concrete timeline. Still progressing. He has been on the ice at practices, so he's probably not far off.

