Oilers Push Lurking Sharks Further Back In The Playoff Race

The Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 5-3 Tuesday night at Rogers Place, and here are the standings explained.
Going into the game, Edmonton sat five points and two places above San Jose in the Pacific. Sounds comfortable, but the catch is the Sharks still have three games in hand, and that gap can close quickly. Kris Knoblauch put it plainly before puck drop.
"It's a four-point game. If we can win tonight, we're up seven. If they win, (we're up) three, that's quite a difference in the standings. And you know, if we're up seven, it's a nice cushion for us. We have to keep them behind us."
So now it's seven. But holding that lead is going to be a challenge, and the schedule is a big reason why.
The Sharks have a better schedule than the Oilers down the stretch. The Oilers calendar reads as follows: Panthers, Lightning, Mammoth, Golden Knights, Ducks, Kraken, Blackhawks, Golden Knights again, Mammoth again, Sharks again, and finally the Kings on April 11. They can’t win them all (we think), but they have to win enough.
Conversely, the Sharks face a much more optimistic Sabres, Flyers, Predators, Blues, Blue Jackets, Blues again, Ducks, Maple Leafs, Predators again, Blackhawks, Oilers again, Ducks again, Canucks, Predators again, Blackhawks again, and Jets on April 16th. That’s 2 games against teams in the bottom 10 compared to nine for the Oilers and Sharks, respectively.
That's the situation without Leon Draisaitl, who is out for the remainder of the regular season as the Oilers announced Tuesday afternoon.
"We're not gonna be able to score five every night, but it's nice when guys are feeling a part of it," began Zach Hyman post-game. "Nobody's gonna replace Leon. He's one of the best players in the world, so collectively as a group, everybody's got to raise their game, be a little bit better."
The Oilers managed fine on Tuesday. They outshot San Jose 37-30 and won over 54 percent of faceoffs, but the schedule ahead is considerably harder than the Sharks'.
San Jose also sits a point behind Seattle in the Wild Card race with a game in hand, and now sits behind the Oilers, Kraken, and LA Kings in the standings. That'll make Oilers fans feel better, but there's still plenty of time for things to change.
The Sharks have every reason to keep pushing, but the Oilers just made the remainder of the regular season slightly less dramatic.