"Checking Our Way To Wins:" Oilers Game Plan In The Absence Of Draisaitl

A matchup with the San Jose Sharks was already carrying weight in the standings. Now, with Leon Draisaitl ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, it demands a response that's more than just filling a hole in the lineup, but a shift in how this team wins.
Draisaitl isn’t just another top-six forward; he’s a driver of offence, he makes matchups harder when separated from Connor McDavid, and he's a player who can dictate the pace of the game. Removing him from the equation has forced head coach Kris Knoblauch to rethink the distribution of responsibility, and he’s done that by leaning into depth.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins moves onto a different line after recently returning from the birth of his son, while McDavid, Jason Dickinson, Josh Semanski, and Adam Henrique anchor a more balanced setup down the middle. It’s less about stacking one line and more about ensuring there’s stability across four.
“Well, obviously, he's a top four scorer, one of the most elite players in the league, so it's not like one guy can step into his shoes," began Nugent-Hopkins of Draisaitl. "We talked about this morning, but it's a collective thing with our group that everybody's just going to need to pick up a little bit of slack, and one thing that is going to be most important is just defending and checking and playing that stingy game.
"Probably lose a little bit of the scoring, but you've got to check your way to find those opportunities now. And yeah, he's obviously a huge piece of this team, (but we've) got to find ways to win games, though.”
The Oilers have seen both versions of themselves this season. The one that trades chances and leans on skill. And the one that closes off space, supports the puck, and makes life predictable for its goaltender. Without Draisaitl, they have to do just as #93 said, check, play tight defensively, and be ok having a stingy offence.
It's okay not to score four goals every night. Sometimes, you have to be ok winning 2-1.
“I think we got great depth in the lineup for sure," added Nugent-Hopkins. "And especially with Leo out right now, trying to spread it out a little bit is always a good thing. And it's going to be a little more workman-based. Our mindset is checking, that's what it has to be anyways.
"But especially with Leo out, it's just going to be checking our way to wins, checking our way to chances. And we've done it before, we know that we can do it, so it's a good opportunity.
"Sometimes, sometimes the run and gun is a lot of fun, but when you have a game where you're just stingy, and you're checking, and they get nothing, and you're dominating them, sometimes those wins are even more fun.”
There’s a level of buy-in required to execute that, particularly when playing such a young and offensive team like the Sharks.
The Sharks are close enough in the standings to make this more than a routine two points. They’re within striking distance, and they have three games in hand that could mean a lot for playoff seeding down the stretch. That only materializes if Edmonton allows it to. A regulation loss compresses the gap. A win stretches it to a place that gives the Oilers some breathing room.
For McDavid, it doesn’t necessarily mean doing more offensively as much as doing everything with intention. Managing shifts. Picking spots. Trusting that the structure behind him will hold. For Nugent-Hopkins, it’s about adaptability and shifting into a role that requires equal parts detail and patience.
And across the lineup, it’s about execution in the less visible areas. Clean breakouts that deny San Jose extended zone time. Wingers coming low to support. Defencemen closing quickly without overcommitting. The kinds of habits that don’t always show up on a score sheet but define whether a game stays under control.
There’s a version of this game where it opens up, where chances trade and momentum swings. That version likely favours unpredictability. The Oilers can’t afford that tonight.
They need it to look tighter than that. Quieter, even.
Because in the absence of a player like Draisaitl, structure is the foundation for everything they’re trying to accomplish over these final weeks.
And against a team like San Jose, with the standings as tight as they are, that foundation has to hold.
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