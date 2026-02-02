Oilers Retain Beloved Goalie as Calvin Pickard Clears Waivers

Calvin Pickard was not claimed by another team after going on waivers. What's next for the veteran netminder?
There is good news for fans of Calvin Pickard and the Edmonton Oilers on Monday. Pickard has cleared waivers, which likely comes as a shock to many.
Elliotte Friedman first reported that the Oilers’ veteran backup was not claimed by another NHL team, meaning he’s likely headed to the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL following the Olympic break.
The news comes as a relief for fans who were almost certain another team was going to claim Pickard. It would have been a significant loss, and as much as it might have stung on the ice, it would have been so in the locker room, where Pickard is widely respected. "I think I speak for everyone in here. He's one of the greatest teammates all of us have had," Leon Draisaitl said about his friend on Monday.
The netminder proved his value last season, playing a key role in keeping Edmonton’s playoff hopes alive. Many believed he deserved better than a trip to waivers, but perhaps the Oilers knew the market better than anyone else.
The Oilers have Tristan Jarry and Connor Ingram on the NHL roster. They also have Connor Ungar and Matt Tomkins already playing well in Bakersfield. Pickard adds to a crowded crease no matter where he goes.
There may still be a trade imminent in his future, but for now, the Oilers are glad to have Pickard still in the system. Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 posted, "I expect Pickard to remain with the team and get the break like other players as he has a trip with family planned." He added, "Often teams will place a player on waivers but not send him down immediately. It just means if they have to he can go down instantly without 24 [hour] wait."