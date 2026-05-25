Oilers Sign Finnish Forward Aku Raty

Fresh off a dominant point-per-game season in Finland, the former Coyotes draft pick returns to North America on a two-way deal to bolster Edmonton's offensive depth.
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Aku Raty to a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $850,000. Dobber Prospects calls him a complementary two-way winger with middle-six upside.
Raty (6'0", 190 lbs.) spent the 2025-26 season with Karpat in Finland's Liiga, putting up a team-high 57 points (20G, 37A) in 51 games.
Raty was a fifth-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2019. He played two seasons in the AHL but returned to Finland last season. He suited up in his lone NHL game on April 17, 2024 against the Oilers, recording one assist.
Over two seasons in the AHL from 2023 to 2025 split between the Tucson Roadrunners and Rockford IceHogs, the 24-year-old played 120 games and tallied 69 points (21G, 48A).