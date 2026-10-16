Oilers Suffer First Regulation Loss, But Don't Panic, Yet

With three important forwards injured and Jason Dickins with a weird injury- not an injury scare—he was seen limping off the ice during the morning skate, though Babcock said his ankle is fine—Babcock doesn't have many options when the Oilers need a goal. McDavid and Draisaitl have been playing together all season, just as Babcock said he would do before preseason, and there's definitely a case to keep them together when there's not enough top-six wingers to go around.