Oilers Survive Wild 9-7 Shootout With Canucks After Building Huge Lead

Edmonton came out flying. Podkolzin stayed hot, scoring his third of the season on a nice power-play pass from Kasperi Kapanen, and he added another before the period ended. Rookie Owen Michaels got his first NHL goal on a beautiful feed from Mathieu Joseph to make it 2-0, and Evan Bouchard, putting pucks on net from everywhere, added two more points to reach seven for the season. With Podkolzin (two), Michaels, Ryan Shea, and Bouchard on the board, it was a near-perfect opening period.