Oilers Takeaways: Tomkins Shines, McDavid Sets the Tone in 4-1 Win at MSG

When asked how it felt to get back in after a two-year gap, Tomkins wasn't sure he'd get another NHL shot. “There’s maybe a little bit of doubt,” Tomkins said after the win. “Not from your ability, but more so just the opportunity. There’s only 64 jobs at any given time and incredible goalies all over the world are fighting for them every single day. I’ve always known that I could play and be a difference-maker in the league. Opportunities are hard to come by, but I’m happy I took advantage of it.”