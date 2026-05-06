Oilers Unlikely To Move On From Polarizing Goaltender

“I think Ingram gave them about as much as he could, but he didn’t steal a game in the playoffs.” He added, “We got to see what happens with Ingram. But I think they may have to look at going outside the organization to address this trend forward. And maybe they need to target a younger goaltender in an organization that’s deep with goaltending prospects… They got a lot of goaltending prospects themselves. But they’re years away, you know, three to four years away.”