Oilers Want NHLPA To Give Green Light On Mike Babcock Hiring

Seeking a veteran bench boss, Edmonton is vetting Mike Babcock’s controversial past. Would the Oilers actually hire the most controversial NHL coach of the last decade if the league and the NHLPA said yes?
According to TSN's Darren Dreger, "Sources: The Edmonton Oilers are consulting with the NHLPA to see if there are objections that must be resolved before potentially hiring Mike Babcock."
He adds, "Amid allegations of invading players privacy, Babcock resigned in CBJ as Head Coach in 2023. Further investigation may be required."
In other words, the Oilers want to know if they can hire Babcock without issue, potentially to avoid any complications should they go down that road. Dreger notes, "If it’s determined an investigation is required to move forward, sources say the NHL would manage it. At this stage, the NHLPA has declined to comment."
And the drama never stops in Edmonton...
Babcock, 63, hasn’t coached in the NHL since resigning from the Columbus Blue Jackets before the 2023 season, following allegations that he improperly looked through players’ phones during meetings. One reported incident involved several minutes spent reviewing a player’s phone away from team facilities, raising significant concerns.
This wasn't the only questionable tactic Babcock employed in the latter years of his coaching career.
During Mitch Marner's rookie season in 2016-17, Babcock asked him to create a list of his teammates ranked by work ethic, from hardest-working to least hard-working. Marner reluctantly obliged, thinking he had no choice and that all responses would remain private. Babcock then told all the players who Marner had ranked at the bottom of the list. This left Marner devastated and in tears, and his teammates furious — Tyler Bozak reportedly stormed into Babcock's office and confronted him about it.
Many believe this is not a good person. Some wonder if he's even still a good coach.
That said, Babcock is experienced. He's won at the highest level, and coached 1,301 NHL games with the Maple Leafs, Red Wings, and Ducks, winning a Stanley Cup with Detroit in 2008. But he's not been in the NHL for years, and he's one of the most polarizing figures in hockey today.
The fact the Oilers are even looking into this won't be met with universal praise.
The Oilers are searching for a new head coach after firing Kris Knoblauch following a first-round playoff exit, and were reportedly denied permission to speak with Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy. Peter Laviolette was just hired by the Los Angeles Kings, and other options appear to be limited.
Does that mean this is a good idea?
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