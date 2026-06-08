Oilers Want NHLPA To Give Green Light On Mike Babcock Hiring

During Mitch Marner's rookie season in 2016-17, Babcock asked him to create a list of his teammates ranked by work ethic, from hardest-working to least hard-working. Marner reluctantly obliged, thinking he had no choice and that all responses would remain private. Babcock then told all the players who Marner had ranked at the bottom of the list. This left Marner devastated and in tears, and his teammates furious — Tyler Bozak reportedly stormed into Babcock's office and confronted him about it.