Really?: Two Oilers Land On Uncomplimentary Contract List

"The problem is how erratic Walman’s annual output has been over the past four seasons; he might be one of the league’s most inconsistent players. That means the Oilers bought him at a high, expecting a No. 3 for a majority of the deal. Walman played far below that level in 2025-26, enough to put him in No. 4 territory going into 2026-27 — with a trajectory well below what his paycheck entails. Walman’s history suggests that some patience should’ve been exercised, perhaps, but a large onus on Walman’s placement on this list currently falls on him. He didn’t hold up his end of the bargain immediately after signing."