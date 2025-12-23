Retired Goaltender Coming to Oilers?: Maybe We Should Pump the Brakes a Little

There is a lot of chatter surrounding the Edmonton Oilers' goaltending situation. And for good reason. In a matter of weeks, the Oilers changed starters, only to see the replacement sidelined by injury. They then turned to an AHL call-up acquired after another NHL team moved on from him despite poor results. At the moment, Edmonton is operating with two backup-caliber goaltenders, neither of whom is viewed as a legitimate long-term NHL No. 1.

To hear that insiders might still believe there's potentially more news coming should not come as a shock to anyone.

But the idea that Marc-Andre Fleury -- a veteran who has officially hung up his skates and retired -- is a goalie the Oilers could have between the pipes in the next few weeks is a long shot. It's possible, but it feels unlikely.

Why Is This Even a Rumor?

The idea that Fleury and the Oilers is possible comes from two sources, only one of which actually mentions Edmonton in the conversation.

First, it was Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic and TSN. He wrote, "Probably not surprising but hearing that some teams have checked in on Marc-Andre Fleury to see if there’s any chance at all he would consider playing again. Again not surprised teams with goalie needs would want to check on it."

If LeBrun is tweeting this, it's legitimate.

Related: Oilers Looked Decent Enough In Ingram's First Game Back

Second, it was Frank Seravalli, who specifically connected the Oilers as a team that would have interest. Seravalli noted, “I think he’s got the itch to keep playing, and I think for a guy who really has made it home in Minnesota, there’s no room for him there with [Jesper] Wallstedt and [Filip] Gustavsson.” He added, Fleury is “going to be with a team that has an authentic chance to win, and that’s got the Oil written all over it."

A Lot of Hurdles If the Oilers Want to Sign Fleury

Again, while this is not impossible, there are a lot of what-ifs and hurdles to jump to make Fleury becoming an Oiler possibility.

First, the money. Fleury isn't likely to sign with an NHL team for league minimum. He's not going to hold out for big money, but enough teams will be interested if he comes out of retirement that a pro-rated $2 million contract isn't out of the question. The Oilers have to move things around even make that work.

Second, it's the fact that Fleury may or may not want to come out of retirement. Sure, he's staying near the game. That doesn't mean he's ready to jump back in.

Third, he has to see the Oilers as a fit. Other teams that could be in the mix will have something to say about it, including the Montreal Canadiens. Their goaltending situation is far from secure, and if Fleury makes it known he's available, GM Kent Hughes will be all over this. They, too, are in a playoff position, and as a Quebec-born player, one has to assume there would be a draw to playing in Montreal.

The idea of Tristan Jarry and Marc-Andre Fleury as the tandem in Edmonton sounds appealing. If Connor Ingram is your back-up to both, that might just be a winning forumla. However, Jarry has already shown injuries are a concern. Fleury is a bit of an unknown given the time away and his age. Ingram is a total question mark after months away from the game and just now jumping back into the NHL.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.