Roslovic’s Line Breaks Through as Oilers Adjust Without Draisaitl

Jack Roslovic scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers got a total of six as they took it to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday to win 6-0. All Oilers goals came in the second period, and goaltender Tristan Jarry got the shutout. It was a response performance from an Oilers team that was trying to rebound from an unfortunate 1-0 loss to the New York Islanders.
Without Leon Draisaitl in the lineup, the Oilers were forced to juggle lines and shift things around. However, the one line that didn't change was the trio of Jack Roslovic, Isaac Howard, and Matt Savoie. Those three had been playing well, just not producing.
That changed on Saturday.
Savoie and Howard each got an assist. Roslovic scored twice. There was excellent chemistry again, and the group was finally rewarded for it. "Yeah, we've really been trying hard, and not just tonight, I think it's been the last handful of games that we've been working at really trying to get one to go in," said Roslovic. "I think we've played really well."
He noted that the line might get a little more confidence from a performance like that, which is huge, given that the Oilers will need that extra boost of offense without one of the best players in the world unavailable.
When asked what he could share as wisdom to the two younger guys on the line, he said, "Just stay with it, the opportunities will come. Like I said, we've been playing well. They're full of energy and ready to go. They don't ever lack that."
He noted that they've been going to the net and simplifying their games, which has worked. It's also a smart strategy, given that young players tend to overcomplicate the game.
The coach liked their game and said, "We'd like to see those three continue doing what they're doing."
Head coach Kris Knoblauch noted, "Things just went our way.” Knoblauch also talked about how strong the goaltending was, which alleviated a lot of pressure and it was nice having him back and the hope is he can stay healthy and offer more games like Saturday's. Jarry turned aside all 31 shots he faced.
