Roslovic Signing Shows Oilers Learned From Skinner And Arvidsson Deals

Edmonton Oilers GM Stan Bowman appears to have learned from past missteps in free-agent signings, as evidenced by the team’s latest acquisition, Jack Roslovic.

Unlike previous additions such as Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson — who struggled to secure meaningful roles despite high expectations and had no-move clauses worked into their deals— Roslovic’s contract includes what some are labeling a “trial period” clause designed to protect both player and team.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman highlighted the unusual provision on his 32 Thoughts podcast when he discussed how the timing on the no-move converting to a modified no-trade might signal the Oilers had a plan.

Edmonton expects forward Zach Hyman to return from injury at the end of October, or at the latest, in early November. Perhaps not coincidentally, Roslovic's contract includes a clause that sees his full no-move clause convert to a four-team trade list on November 1.

Friedman explained, “It’s almost like it’s a trial to see if everybody’s happy here,” giving the Oilers flexibility if Roslovic cannot secure a top-line spot while ensuring the player has options to move rather than be stuck in a limited role. Of course, the clause also gives Roslovic all of October to earn his spot without the fear of being waived or traded.

Why Is This Important For the Oilers?

Signings don't always work out as teams might hope. That happened last summer when the Oilers signed both Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson to free agency deals. The feeling was that both were astute, nearly sure-fire signings. Neither turned out to be the greatest fit.

The Oilers often made Skinner a healthy scratch and eventually let him walk this off-season as a free agent, mostly because they couldn't trade him. Arvidsson agreed to waive his no-trade for a move to Boston this summer, but not all players are as willing.

Edmonton likes Roslovic, and they believe he'll be a useful addition. Bowman confirmed he'd been talking to Roslovic's camp all summer. That doesn't mean things will pan out as hoped. Bowman made sure to give himself an out, even if the options are limited. Friedman added, "And I assume that the teams on that list are the teams that were also looking at him."

Roslovic, a 22-goal scorer last season, is expected to get a legimate shot to earn a spot on the roster. That could start as early as Tuesday night when the Oilers take on the New York Rangers. Should things not pan out, Bowman put a safeguard in place that gives him the opportunity to pivot if needed.

