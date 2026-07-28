Scribe Writes Oilers "Roster Screams For a Right-Handed Centre" From Canadiens

Dach's play in the postseason, particularly his response after a rough outing against Tampa Bay, caught some positive attention. However, as Mitchell noted, health remains the biggest question mark. If he can't stay in the lineup, he's essentially useless. If he can, his realistic ceiling is closer to a 40-point player. He has topped 70 games in a season only once in his career, and he was limited to just 37 games this past regular season. The odds of him playing enough to be an impact player don't look all that strong.