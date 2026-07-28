Scribe Writes Oilers "Roster Screams For a Right-Handed Centre" From Canadiens

General manager Stan Bowman could leverage cap space to unite the Dach brothers, targeting a high-pedigree trade to bolster Edmonton’s middle-six scoring depth and faceoff efficiency.
The Edmonton Oilers still have a little work to do before this 2026-27 roster feels complete. Whether that work gets done over the summer or following the start of the regular season, according to at least one prominent Oilers writer, general manager Stan Bowman may be eyeing a familiar name up front: Kirby Dach.
So far this offseason, Bowman's moves have been concentrated on the blue line and in net, leaving the Oilers thin on the kind of middle-six scoring depth that could make a real difference come playoff time. With roughly $5 million in projected cap space still available, there's room to make one more meaningful addition. The Athletic's Allan Mitchell believes a trade, rather than free agency, is the more realistic path forward given how thin this summer's remaining UFA pool has become.
Mitchell mentioned a few options, but seems fixed on Dach, whose injury history is a concern but also a possible opportunity. Dach, who just signed a one-year, $3.6 million extension with the Canadiens, fits the profile of a player Montreal might ultimately be willing to move before he reaches unrestricted free agency in 2027. He's been given chance after chance in Montreal, but has not made the most of it. A change of scenery might be what he needs.
The connection runs deeper than just a hockey fit. Edmonton already has ties to the forward, as the Oilers recently signed Kirby's brother, Colton, to a two-year contract after acquiring him from Chicago ahead of last year's trade deadline. Colton appeared in eight regular-season and five playoff games with Edmonton this past season.
Would Dach Be A Good Fit With The Oilers?
Mitchell laid out the case for Dach's fit, pointing to his size (6-foot-4, 221 pounds), his speed — 94th percentile per NHL Edge — and his draft pedigree as the third overall pick in 2019.
Mitchell adds:
"Dach’s five-on-five numbers from a year ago: 1.09 goals per 60; 1.77 points per 60, 50 percent goal share (48 percent expected) and 40 percent in the faceoff dot. He isn’t a full-time centre, but if the Oilers plan to run McDavid-Draisaitl on the same line, Dach would be an option for strong-side faceoffs on the second line and has the potential to be an offensive difference-maker if he can stay healthy."
Dach's play in the postseason, particularly his response after a rough outing against Tampa Bay, caught some positive attention. However, as Mitchell noted, health remains the biggest question mark. If he can't stay in the lineup, he's essentially useless. If he can, his realistic ceiling is closer to a 40-point player. He has topped 70 games in a season only once in his career, and he was limited to just 37 games this past regular season. The odds of him playing enough to be an impact player don't look all that strong.
Not Everyone is Convinced Dach is the Answer
Reaction to Mitchell's report was mixed, and one particularly pointed rebuttal argued Dach isn't even a lock for a top-six role anymore in Montreal, let alone Edmonton. Critics note that Dach lost his second-line center job to injuries and rookie Oliver Kapanen last season, and that by the playoffs it was Jake Evans, not Dach, playing alongside Ivan Demidov on the second line.
Some wonder if Dach is little more than a fourth-line winger now. Many question his compete level, defensive play, and faceoff success, arguing he's more of a depth piece than an impact addition.
There's no indication that the Oilers are pursuing Dach. Mitchell is spitballing ideas more than anything else. That said, he seems like the kind of player the Canadiens would be open to trading if the option presented itself. Should this be something the Oilers consider?
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