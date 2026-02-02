Should Oilers Be Willing to Pay Extremely High Price For Mid-Tier Forward?

It would be one thing if McMann could be had for a second-rounder and a prospect. That's the price Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer figured it might take to make this trade. Even then, the Oilers would have to be careful what pick and what prospect go out the door for a player who might be little more than a top-nine rental.
However, if the ask is a first and more, GM Stan Bowman should think twice.
"He can fly. He can keep pace. So I can appreciate why Edmonton would be talking about the idea of Bobby McMann, because he'd tick a lot of boxes," said Dreger. "His game is to skate, forecheck, and he gets timely goals. He can be productive."
Admittedly, McMann is the kind of player the Oilers could use. He's a near-perfect fit, and his $1.35 million cap hit makes a lot of sense given Edmonton's salary cap situation.
Steve Dangle Glynn, host of the SDPN podcast and well-known Maple Leafs superfan, pitched the following trade proposal: “Who says no? To EDM Bobby McMann ($1.35, UFA) To TOR Andrew Mangiapane ($3.6, one more year) 2026 2nd (EDM) 2027 2nd (EDM) 2028 3rd (Worst of EDM or STL) 2026 6th (EDM).” He got called out for the massive return, but even he didn't think a first-rounder was part of the equation, and that's with the Leafs taking on the cap hit of Mangiapane.
Dreger is right, McMann checks a lot of boxes for the Oilers. But, Edmonton can't just give away first-round picks in a trade. If they're doing so, they have to know that the player is a proven difference-maker and likely someone locked into a contract extension.
Now, if McMann is willing to sign a four-year or longer deal with the Oilers at cap number that makes sense... it could change things.