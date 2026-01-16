Sorokin Goalies Oilers, But Everyone Is Talking About Connor Ingram

Even if the outcome isn't what the Edmonton Oilers hoped for, games like the one between the Oilers and the New York Islanders matter. As a very entertaining 0-0 hockey game entered its final minutes, the Islanders took a 1-0 lead on a pretty power-play sequence; the storyline wasn't the loss. It might not have even been Connor McDavid's point streak coming to an end. It was the play of two goalies -- one who is known as an NHL elite netminder, the other trying to secure a backup role in the league.
It was the Ilya Sorokin versus Connor Ingram show. Both goalies stood on their heads. While Sorokin faced a lot more action (35 shots), Ingram was steady, calm, and solid.
Not every matchup has to be wide-open chaos to be entertaining, and this one absolutely was. The first period was engaging, the second dragged a bit, but the third cranked the tension back up and pulled you right in. Overall, it was a genuinely fun hockey game to watch.
Ingram didn't pick up the win, but he got the next best thing -- the full confidence of the Oilers organization. If you watch the video above, I didn't think that would happen without a major directional shift this season. Ingram has made the most of his unexpected opportunity.
From the opening faceoff, you could tell both netminders were locked in. However, it was Ingram who had a lot more to lose. With six strong performances in seven games, a bad outing might have sealed his fate with the Oilers. But, as he showed how completely in control he was, it became clearer and clearer that he isn't going anywhere.
Ingram didn’t make flashy saves, but he made difficult ones look routine. His positioning was excellent, he challenged shooters confidently, and he stayed composed throughout. It was the kind of performance that should make the Oilers feel like they're watching someone capable, reliable, and unfazed by the moment. Going toe-to-toe with one of the best goalies in the world and holding his ground says a lot.
This is where things get uncomfortable for the Oilers. There are three possible answers here, but Ingram is changing the question. He’s now delivered strong performances, and enough of them to suggest he's earned the right to stick around.
This means either keeping three goalies or moving on from Calvin Pickard. The problem is that, if an injury occurs, the Oilers will no longer have Pickard. Placing him on waivers will result in him being taken by another team.
The risk-free move is to send down Ingmra. And, because asset management still matters, that should be a real option. However, performances like this make the standard approach harder to justify. Sending Ingram down doesn’t feel right — not after another night like this. He’s earned more than a quiet demotion, and he’s making life difficult for every goaltender currently on the roster.
That’s a problem — even if it's the kind you want.
Because of timing, if he sticks around much longer, sending him down now would then require waivers. If the Oilers let that window pass, they either have to keep three or move one to another team. Three goalies means reassessing things only as they get closer to the trade deadline. It’s not ideal, and historically, three-goalie setups rarely work.
The challenge is workload and readiness. With three goalies, starts are split, practice reps are limited, and someone inevitably sits too long. That can hurt timing and sharpness, especially for a goalie who hasn't seen game action.
But the bigger issue is risk. You cannot afford to lose a goalie on waivers. Depth at this position is finally a strength, and throwing that away would be reckless. One injury late in February, after losing someone for nothing, could spiral quickly.
Right now, the lesser of two evils is making it work with three goalies. After a performance like the one Ingram put forth against the Islanders— going save-for-save with an elite goalie in Ilya Sorokin — this felt like a statement.
