Sorokin Goalies Oilers, But Everyone Is Talking About Connor Ingram

Even if the outcome isn't what the Edmonton Oilers hoped for, games like the one between the Oilers and the New York Islanders matter. As a very entertaining 0-0 hockey game entered its final minutes, the Islanders took a 1-0 lead on a pretty power-play sequence; the storyline wasn't the loss. It might not have even been Connor McDavid's point streak coming to an end. It was the play of two goalies -- one who is known as an NHL elite netminder, the other trying to secure a backup role in the league.