Stuart Skinner Arrives At Training Camp Looking Different

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner is entering the 2025-26 season in noticeably improved form, according to GM Stan Bowman and host Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now. During the captain’s skates, there's been some chatter about his new appearance.

“Stuart Skinner looks completely different. He looks quicker, more agile, and, when you see him up close, it’s obvious he’s dropped some weight,” Stauffer noted. Bowman added, “I actually saw Stu earlier this week in the kitchen before going on the ice. The first thing I noticed was he looked thin. I said, ‘Wow, you look different.’”

The Edmonton Oilers have opened discussions with defenceman Jake Walman on a potential contract extension, though sources suggest a deal is not expected in the immediate future.

Skinner confirmed his summer focus on shedding weight and improving core strength. “I wanted to try something different, be a little bit lighter this year. I feel great,” he said. He noted in other chats with the media that he learned a lot from the team's two Stanley Cup Final losses, and mental clarity was a big focus of his off-season training.

Bowman also highlighted the strong connection Skinner has formed with new goalie coach Peter Aubry. “They’ve spent a lot of time talking about the game and his game. It’s like a fresh approach to the season,” Bowman said.

The hope is that the physical part of his game will come more easily as he's slimmer and quicker.

With improved lateral movement and speed, Skinner is ready for a bounce-back season, which is critical for him in a contract year. He needs to prove the Oilers can count on him in the regular season and playoffs.

With Skinner a big part of this season's run, he could earn himself another deal. How much he's offered will depend on how well he shows and if the Oilers feel they don't need an upgrade.

