Will Stuart Skinner’s Summer Transformation Be His Key To Success This Season?

According to sources, including the GM of the Edmonton Oilers, Stuart Skinner enters the 2025-26 season looking like a new person.

We're not just talking about a goaltender with a shift in thinking or a new approach to his preparation. No, Skinner has come to camp looking leaner and quicker, hoping that a lighter frame will translate into better results.

Whether or not this new version of the netminder leads to better production and a new contract -- and most importantly, a Stanley Cup -- remains to be seen. In hockey, big physical changes can produce varied results.

Trending Stories

Stuart Skinner Arrives At Training Camp Looking Different

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner is entering the 2025-26 season in noticeably improved form, according to GM Stan Bowman and host Bob Stauffer of Oilers Now . During the captain’s skates, there's been some chatter about his new appearance.

Oilers' Early 2025-26 Season Projections: The Forwards

The Order Of Oilers Extensions: Who’s Next After McDavid?

Prime Minister Weighs In On McDavid Contract Drama in Edmonton

Bob Stauffer, speaking on 880 CHED, noted that Skinner looks completely different—quicker, more agile, and noticeably leaner. Bowman added his own observations, recalling a recent encounter in the Oilers’ kitchen. “The first thing I noticed is he looked thin, and I said, ‘Wow, you look different,’” Bowman said. Skinner’s response was that he wanted to try something different, feel lighter, and move faster.

The results are visible, and for a goaltender, that kind of physical change can be transformative.

Fans Will Question Skinner's Transformation At First

Oilers fans have been accustomed to pondering the team’s goaltending situation every summer. This summer, the organization considered upgrades but ultimately decided to stick with the tandem of Skinner and Calvin Pickard. That decision, combined with the hiring of new goalie coach Peter Aubry, set the stage for a season under a somewhat fresher lens.

Still, there is a lot of skepticism in Edmonton when it comes to Skinner. Some of it is warranted, and some of it isn't. Body changes or a different mental approach; some fans won't believe this is a different goalie until they see the results.

It’s not just about appearance. Skinner’s weight loss and increased agility have the potential to alter his style of play fundamentally. How much does his positioning change because he's leaner and takes up less space? Maybe none. Maybe a lot. If he were able to shed extra pounds without sacrificing strength, he could react quicker, cover the net more efficiently, and recover faster after lateral movements.

Perhaps he's feels mentally more confident because he feels different about his body. Perhaps the biggest impact will come between his ears, which will affect his effectiveness between the pipes.

Skinner Needs a Big Season for the Oilers

The Oilers’ netminder has long been a polarizing figure: flashes of brilliance have been tempered by inconsistency, leaving fans and analysts debating whether he can truly stabilize Edmonton’s crease. Whether speed, reaction time, and overall quickness were the issue isn't clear. He seems to think it was a factor.

This summer, Skinner decided to transform his body and, potentially, his game.

This is a big year for the goalie. He's had two cracks at the Stanley Cup, and if he doesn't play well in the regular season, he won't likely get a third. Skinner is playing in a contract year, and a bad season means he could be little more than a backup option for teams as he hits the free agent market and the Oilers move on. If he falters early, any shot he has to make Team Canada's Olympic team in 2026 goes out the window.

“Is This Real?” Insider Says McDavid’s Comments Has NHL on Alert

There Is No Immediate Goalie Help Coming

The Oilers have been linked to almost every goalie name under the sun this summer. From John Gibson to Carter Hart, even Marc-Andre Fleury, analysts believe Edmonton needs to turn over every rock.

For those believing that the Oilers' current goaltending tandem isn't strong enough, there's bad news. No immediate help is on the way.

Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports that Carter Hart is likely going to have a deal in place with an NHL team by October 15. It won't be with the Philadelphia Flyers or the Edmonton Oilers. Johnston notes that the Carolina Hurricanes have had interest, and there's some talk about Utah.

Meanwhile, Fleury is saying goodbye to fans in an exhibition game with the Penguins this season. He's likely sticking with his decision to retire.

Whether another goalie shakes loose if this Skinner body transformation doesn't pan out as expected remains to be seen.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.