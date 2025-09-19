On And Off the Ice: Draisaitl Talks His Role In McDavid’s Negotiations

When Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid eventually signs his next contract, the focus will naturally fall on numbers: term, cap hit, and the roster construction that follows. But behind the scenes, there’s another, more personal factor shaping McDavid’s thought process: Leon Draisaitl.

McDavid and Draisaitl are as good of friends as any two people in the NHL. They're the dynamic duo on the ice, but also extremely close off it. Recently, Draisaitl tagged along on McDavid's honeymoon. If that doesn't signal a strong bond...

Over the years, their friendship has only gotten stronger. The assumption was that these two were so close, it would be a given that they would try to play the bulk of their NHL careers together.

This summer, it's becoming apparent that the idea of the two splitting up is possible.

How Much Does Draisaitl Weigh Into McDavid's Contract Process?

The pair has become one of the NHL’s most formidable duos. Together, they’ve carried the Oilers deep into the playoffs and made Edmonton a perennial contender in the Western Conference. Few have the chemistry these two do on the ice, and if McDavid were to leave, that combination of talent and familiarity won't be easy to find elsewhere.

However, Draisaitl recently addressed the assumption that he's a key reason McDavid will stay in Edmonton.

Speaking with the 32 Thoughts podcast this week, when asked if his own eight-year deal was signed with McDavid’s extension in mind, he admitted, “I don’t know if you’re wrong to think that.” Draisaitl didn't at all suggest he wouldn't have signed the deal under different circumstances -- he loves it in Edmonton -- but one has to wonder.

When it came to McDavid's process, Draisaitl suggested that McDavid may simply be in no rush, noting, McDavid doesn't care about the outside noise, despite what the media might suggest. Analysts are predicting a contract before the season or it could become a distraction. Draisaitl believes that's not a factor. He noted, "...there’s always this thought that he doesn’t want to interrupt anything, but he’s not interrupting anything.”

As for his role in helping McDavid along, Draisaitl really doesn't have one. “I don’t talk to him all the time about his deal,” he said, emphasizing the balance between giving space and trusting the process. “I give him space, I give them their time.”

Would McDavid Really Leave His Best Friend?

The duo’s importance to each other—and to the Oilers—cannot be overstated. At the same time, McDavid's leaving Edmonton would be all about a "feeling" that he can't win with the roster the Oilers have constructed or are constructing. That includes Draisaitl's role on that roster.

Connor McDavid sat down for an interview with Kyle Bukauskas and Elliotte Friedman of the 32 Thoughts podcast and answered questions about his contract situation. Needless to say, there is a wide assortment of reactions from fans.

Could he really leave behind what might be the best teammate of his career? It seems wild to think so, and most insiders, Oilers management, and Draisaitl himself don't believe that will happen. Yet, it realistically could.

The Oilers’ front office is well aware that they need to show McDavid this is a team he can win with. The captain is confident in this season's team, but there are doubts about next season and beyond. General Manager Stan Bowman has structured the roster around the team's top two stars, but that might not be enough. Draisaitl seems confident McDavid will stick around, and he noted he'll be "very, very happy" when the deal gets done. At the same time, he has to know McDavid is at a point where their friendship might not be enough.

Draisaitl remains confident McDavid will stay. Most insiders believe that too. What's up for debate now is how long. What was once assumed to be an obvious decision that would see McDavid lock in and run roughshod on the NHL with Draisaitl as his partner in tow isn't so obvious now.

Like many Oilers fans, Draisaitl waits. He has an insider perspective on the situation, and he knows a whole lot more than any fan or insider, but even he doesn't know yet what McDavid will do until McDavid does it. Draisaitl isn't acting like that's an issue, and he's seemingly not overstepping or getting involved. Whether or not he's actually worried about it remains to be seen.

For now, Draisaitl will focus on the one thing he can control, which is how the Oilers play and start the 2025-26 season. A bad start might impact further delays in McDavid's decision. A good start might allow McDavid to wake up one morning and have that "feeling" he's looking for.

When that happens, McDavid will sign and Draisaitl will likely have his best friend by his side for at least a few more seasons.

