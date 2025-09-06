Stuart Skinner Sets Sights On Team Canada Consideration

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner is heading into the 2025–26 season with ambitious goals, including one that caught a few fans by surprise: representing Team Canada at the Olympics.

Speaking on Thursday after informal skates, Skinner didn’t shy away from setting high expectations for himself this coming season. His mindset is, if he's able to play the way he believes he can play, Team Canada might put him on their radar.

“My goals this year, I’ve set the bar high,” Skinner said. “I want to represent Canada at the Olympics. I want to get back to the Stanley Cup and finish the job.”

The Stanley Cup Final feels like a realistic expectation for Skinner and the Oilers. Is Team Canada something that he really has a shot for? Who knows. Between Jordan Binnington, Adin Hill, and Sam Montembeault, there isn't a standout starter.

Binnington showed well at the Four Nations Faceoff tournament. He too has been inconsistent.

Skinner has shown glimpses that he can be a top-tier goalie. Consistency has been his biggest issue, and he's aware that it's something he needs to improve upon. If he starts the 2025-26 season strong and his mental toughness can hold up, he should have a shot. He's more test-proven than just about any Canadian goaltending option.

Skinner has multiple full NHL seasons under his belt, and he believes that experience positions him to take another step forward. “Last year was another 82 games and four rounds, but we just want to finish the job,” he said. “For me, having a couple of NHL seasons under my belt is great. I just want to slow the game down a bit… I know how to win games, how to bounce back after tough situations.”

The secret to Skinner's success might be the new Oilers goalie coach, Pete Aubry. Skinner has already said he's appreciating their new dynamic. They've been reviewing tape and making adjustments as he prepares for the season. “It’s been a great start,” Skinner said. “The goal is still to just get in the way of pucks.”

Skinner remains focused on the season and getting the Oilers back into the playoffs so they can make another run. He knows his success will be key to the team doing well. Part of getting in the right headspace is setting goals, and Team Canada consideration seems to be one of them.

