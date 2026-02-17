Take A Breath, Oilers Fans: Matt Savoie Is Going To Be Fine

There's some context people seem to be skipping over; the NHL is in the middle of its Olympic break. Games don’t resume until February 25th. Established veterans? They get most of February off — they’ve earned it. But rookies don’t get the same extended vacation. They get a couple of weeks, maybe, and then they’re expected to say “thank you, coach” and get to work. Sending Savoie to Bakersfield isn’t a punishment or a message, but a maintenance plan. The Oilers want him sharp, in game shape, and playing real hockey when the lights come back on — not rusty and stiff from sitting idle for three weeks.