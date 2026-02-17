Don't Look Now, Former Oiler Back On The UFA Market

Former Edmonton Oilers veteran winger Jeff Skinner is back on the UFA market. Following news that he was placed on waivers by the San Jose Sharks for the purpose of having his contract terminated, Skinner cleared waivers. Meaning, if the Oilers wanted to, they could sign him for dirt cheap and add him to their depth for a playoff push.
It would be a potential feel-good story if he returned and lit it up, but don't expect either thing to happen.
As much as Skinner was a likeable guy in Edmonton and took his irregular playing time under head coach Kris Knoblauch like a champ, that ship has probably sailed -- for both the Oilers and Skinner.
It's a been-there, done-that situation on both sides.
It's fair to argue Skinner didn't get a fair shake under Knoblauch. For some reason, even when he played well and produced, he often sat out the next game. If there was a forward to come out of the lineup, Skinner was typically the guy. If there were too many bodies, Skinner was the extra.
Knoblauch was once asked about what Skinner had to do to get more ice time, and the response was, "Play better hockey." That wasn't meant to be the dig it came out sounding like, but it seemed clear Skinner was not Knoblauch's go-to guy.
Well, despite the Oilers' struggles going into the Olympic break and rumors that Edmonton might make a coaching move -- like bringing back Paul Coffey -- Knoblauch is still running the show. There'd be no reason to assume that the optics of that relationship would change, especially with Skinner fizzling out of another organization.
If anything, Knoblauch would be justified in sitting the player, when he was often asked to explain his decisions last season.
At the same time, maybe his run in Edmonton had less to do with any perceived grudge, but the fact that Skinner isn't what he once was. A former multiple 30-goal guy, the Oilers were fooled into thinking he could produce if given the chance alongside elite stars. It happened a little, but nowhere near as often as was needed.
Skinner hadn't suited up for the Sharks since January 11, finishing with 13 points in 32 games—not a terrible output. Projected over 55 games, that’s roughly 22 points, and across a full 82-game season, about 33 points. It wasn't enough to keep him on the Sharks' roster. It's probably not enough to make him an obvious fit for other NHL franchises.
There is a team that will likely sign him to a cheap contract. But thinking it would be Edmonton feels like wishful thinking from Skinner fans looking for a do-over.
Yes, his scoring pace ranks seventh among Edmonton forwards this season. No, that's not enough to make a difference when it comes to the Stanley Cup.
