The Connor McDavid Window Is Now The Tristan Jarry Window For The Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are placing all their bets on goaltender Tristan Jarry. Right or wrong, they're all in. Traded for on Friday, the Oilers moved starting netminder Stuart Skinner and defenseman Brett Kulak (along with a 2029 second-round pick) to the Penguins for the Penguins' sometimes inconsistent, and occasionally unhealthy starter, Jarry.

Jarry will start for the Oilers as the team takes on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night, and Edmonton will know almost immediately whether this trade was a good idea.

Trending Stories:

Oilers Trade Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak: Acquire Tristan Jarry, Spencer Stastney & Samuel Poulin

Oilers Grind Out Win Against Red Wings Behind Hyman’s Hat Trick

Signs That The Shift Is Coming: Inconsistent Oilers Searching For A 'Full 60'

Several analysts and insiders think it isn't. Former NHL general manager Doug MacLean argued, "I was not excited about the deal for Edmonton. I really wasn’t. I hope I’m wrong, I hope I'm wrong, but I think it’s a little bit of an act of desperation."

Bryan Hayes of TSN OverDrive argued, "The Connor McDavid window is now the Connor McDavid, Tristan Jarry window. That is a huge gamble."

Others haven't been as harsh, many liking the way Jarry has played this season and some suggesting the Oilers simply had to make a move on say goodbye to Skinner. He had his chances and he wasn't able to get the Oilers over the hump of the Stanley Cup Final.

Hayes argued that the Oilers paid dearly to get Jarry, who himself has very little playoff experience. Not stellar in his eight playoff games, the Penguins also haven't been a playoff team for years, so it's challenging to know how good, or not good, Jarry would have been. Still, the Oilers gave up a lot in the deal.

And, the Oilers are now tied to him.

GM Stan Bowman said that was one of the appeals of the trade. Bowman told the media on Friday, "That’s one of the things that was attractive about this deal was, not only that Tristan is signed but he’s signed -- in today’s marketplace and with the cap -- to a very manageable (NHL salary) cap number."

Jarry and McDavid Deals End At The Same Time

Interesting, and perhaps not by accident, Jarry's deal expires in the same summer that McDavid's does. McDavid will be making a decision on his future based on how well this and the next two seasons go. If the Oilers can't reach the mountain top, there's a good chance he explores free agency.

For Jarry, it's not as much about where he chooses to go, but it is about playing well enough as the Oilers' starter that McDavid feels confident. That's a lot to put on a player who The Athletic's Josh Yohe argues is not a big-game goalie. He wrote on Friday, "I haven’t a clue how this trade will work out and I acknowledge Jarry is a real talent. But I am fascinated that the team that is obsessed with finally winning the big game coveted one of the worst big-game goalies I’ve ever seen."

Can Jarry handle the pressure of playing for the Oilers? Can he succeed where others have failed and be the netminder the Oilers need in the playoffs, avoiding big dips in his play? Most importantly, can he be good enough that McDavid has full belief in Jarry's ability?

That's a lot of what-ifs.

Bookmark The Hockey News Edmonton Oilers team site to never miss the latest news, game-day coverage, and more. Add us to your Google News favourites, and never miss a story.