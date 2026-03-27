The Edmonton Oilers Have Achieved Road Trip Perfection: Please Hold Your Applause

Then Vegas on Thursday. The Golden Knights can sometimes feel like a team that was literally invented to torture Edmonton in the playoffs and has done so with great enthusiasm, but lost 4-3 in OT. The Oilers won a close game on the road against a good team, without a meltdown in the third period, without surrendering a five-on-three, without doing any of the various chaotic things that have made following this team an exercise in managing blood pressure.