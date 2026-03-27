The Edmonton Oilers Have Achieved Road Trip Perfection: Please Hold Your Applause

Stop what you’re doing. Cancel your plans. The Edmonton Oilers have gone undefeated on a road trip this season.
A perfect 2-0. One hundred percent. Flawless. Immaculate. The kind of road dominance usually reserved for dynasties, legends, teams with their banners already hanging in the rafters. The Oilers went to Utah, beat the Mammoth 5-2, then rolled into Vegas and won it 4-3 in overtime. Back-to-back wins, on the road, in the same week. In the same season.
Pop the champagne. Someone alert the historians.
To be fair—and fairness is a virtue—this did require the Oilers to actually leave Rogers Place, which has been something of a recurring obstacle. Edmonton’s road record this season is for from terrible, around .500. Not terrible, but not memorable.
Going into this two-game swing, the Oilers had spent much of the year proving that hockey played outside of their own building was something of a theoretical concept for them. A rumour. An idea they’d heard about but hadn’t fully explored.
And then the Utah Mammoth, a franchise that has existed for roughly 14 minutes in the grand scope of hockey history, entered Tuesday night’s game with playoff hopes of their own. A 5-2 win, as well earned as it was, is a bit convenient at that point. But a win is a win. Edmonton looked competent, functional and occasionally threatening. A road performance that doesn’t require a press conference but dint make anyone nervous either.
Then Vegas on Thursday. The Golden Knights can sometimes feel like a team that was literally invented to torture Edmonton in the playoffs and has done so with great enthusiasm, but lost 4-3 in OT. The Oilers won a close game on the road against a good team, without a meltdown in the third period, without surrendering a five-on-three, without doing any of the various chaotic things that have made following this team an exercise in managing blood pressure.
The scoreboard said Edmonton was ahead at the end, which is the preferred outcome.
And so here we are. A 1.000 road win percentage. Two games. Two wins. The stats are technically perfect, a sentence that has never before been uttered in relation to Edmonton’s road results this year.
At some point earlier this season, they lost in Dallas 7-2. They dropped one in St. Louis in overtime. They gave up six in Anaheim.
But now? Gone. Exorcised. The Oilers went 2-for-2 on the road and mathematically speaking, they have never been better at playing hockey in other people’s buildings. This is peak road-trip Edmonton. It will never be higher than 1.000. This is the summit.
The cynical read — and there is always a cynical read — is that Utah is in the basement of the Western Conference and Vegas, while dangerous, has been inconsistent enough this year that a road win there doesn’t quite carry the weight it once did. A two-game sample size against those specific opponents, in late March, doesn’t really rewrite the narrative on who this team is when they leave Alberta.
But the less cynical read is that the Oilers needed wins, got wins, and are heading home having not completely embarrassed themselves in the desert or the mountains or wherever Utah technically is. With the playoffs approaching and seeding still very much in flux, collecting points on the road, even against imperfect competition, matters and they got them.
So yes, the Oilers had perfect, unblemished record. The greatest two-game road trip in franchise history, by virtue of being the only two-game road trip this season where they won both games.
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