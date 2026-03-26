Surprising Possible Twist In Draisaitl LTIR Status With The Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers released a statement saying Leon Draisaitl would miss the remainder of the regular season. However, one analyst points to an intriguing move by the team that hints their superstar might be back a bit sooner.
Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 believes there's a chance that Draisaitl is not only back by the playoffs, but he could be back before.
“Now, Leon Draisaitl, I fully expect Draisaitl to be ready for the playoffs, and I think there’s a chance that you might see him for one of the final regular-season games. Because A, his LTIR would finish before then—they strategically put him on LTIR when they had a few games left in the regular season that he could make. So, not saying he will, but I think I’ve been hearing there’s a chance that that’s possible for him. It all depends on the rehab and healing, everything else like that.”
Interesting.
To activate a player off LTIR and have him play again, he must first meet the minimum requirement: 10 games + 24 days on LTIR. With 10 games remaining in the season and with Draisaitl already having missed four games, he could be back as early as April 8th against the San Jose Sharks. That's not to say Draisaitl will be ready, but he'll be eligible if he is ready.
Nothing is confirmed, but this would be a pleasant surprise for the Oilers, assuming Draisaitl is ahead of schedule. Right now, there's no need to rush him back. That said, if things turn south and Edmonton loses a few games in a row, finding themselves in the unfavorable position to make the playoffs, Draisaitl could make an impact down the stretch.
Edmonton will face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night, a game that has extra meaning. Not only can the Oilers keep things going with a win, but they can put a little breathing room between them and Vegas in the standings.
Edmonton is one point up with 79 points to the Golden Knights' 78. Both have played the same number of games, so this essentially represents a four-point swing.
It's a game the Oilers would love to have Draisaitl for, but if they can win it without him, that's a huge boost for the roster.
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