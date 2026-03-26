Surprising Possible Twist In Draisaitl LTIR Status With The Oilers

“Now, Leon Draisaitl, I fully expect Draisaitl to be ready for the playoffs, and I think there’s a chance that you might see him for one of the final regular-season games. Because A, his LTIR would finish before then—they strategically put him on LTIR when they had a few games left in the regular season that he could make. So, not saying he will, but I think I’ve been hearing there’s a chance that that’s possible for him. It all depends on the rehab and healing, everything else like that.”