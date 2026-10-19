The Oilers’ 6-1-1 Start May Be Hiding Something... Or Maybe Not

Edmonton Oilers
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Credit Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Credit Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2026 6:04 PMPublished Oct 19, 2026 6:04 PM
The Oilers are 6-1-1, but is their hot start hiding a problem? Here’s what the numbers and analysts say about Edmonton’s early success.
The Edmonton Oilers are 6-1-1, and the record looks great. The question is whether it tells the whole story.
A few pieces are still missing, but they shouldn't be far away, and the Oilers will finally get to see (fingers crossed) what this team, as drawn up on paper, can do.
With that in mind, their current record needs some context. There's a sense that the Oilers might be where they are because a) the top guys have gone nuclear in terms of their production and b) Edmonton has played weaker teams.
There's some truth to both, but it's not that black and white.
Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 pointed out that Edmonton hasn’t faced many top teams, but he said the same is true of Carolina and Vegas, who are also off to strong starts. His point: good teams beat bad teams more often, and the Oilers are no exception.
One of their losses also came to Vancouver, which few, if anyone, would have predicted to be a challenge.
My point is that the Oilers define their own destiny, even when shorthanded. When they choose to play the way they can, they're in every game. When they revert to old habits, they give themselves a chance to lose.
Give a Little Credit to the Oilers Depth
Yes, the top of the lineup is doing much of the heavy lifting. But that's the way it is for all teams with good players. The stars are the stars for a reason: they're expected to produce like them.
Sure, McDavid is off to the best start since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96, and that kind of production can cover for a lot of flaws. And yes, the Oilers are thin in depth because injuries have ravaged them. But if McDavid, Draisaitl, and Bouchard are supposed to score. It's their job.
Their other job is to bring guys along, which they've started to do.
Vasily Podkolzin is the best example of this. He's become a legitimate top-six threat with what could be a 30-goal season on the horizon. A step forward was expected. The level to which he's been effective wasn't.
Owen Michaels wasn't on anyone's radar at the start of the season. He might be on this team when everyone is back. That's how well the rookie has played.
Mathieu Joseph has proven himself an effective addition to the bottom six.
Colton Dach could moonlight in the top six when needed.
There is depth here, much of which might have flown under the radar if not for the unexpected absences.
Allan Mitchell of The Athletic writes that a hot streak differs from real progress. In his view, the Oilers are being driven by the McDavid-Draisaitl-Podkolzin line, the Bouchard-Ekholm pairing, and goaltending from Levi and Jarry, both of whom have rebounded from poor starts.
I'm not saying I disagree, but I wouldn't go so far as to suggest the Oilers' record wasn't impacted by lower-end guys stepping up.
The bottom six remains the biggest question mark. With the lineup returning to health, the Oilers should see their depth improve, and we'll see if it can hold up against stronger opponents. The schedule will get tougher, and the test will be whether the supporting cast can contribute when McDavid and Draisaitl aren’t doing everything.
For now, the record shows the Oilers can win. That's what counts.
The famous saying goes, "They don't ask you how, they just ask how many." That should be true for more than just how a goal gets scored. How the Oilers win is less important than that they win. They've done a solid job winning and staying afloat as their regulars get back into the lineup.
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